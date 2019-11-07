The Wolverine Daily Newsstand: Nov. 7
Tweets of the day
When the lights go up and the fans are inside Crisler, we find a new level of play.— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) November 6, 2019
Got the W to start 2019-20.
🎶: @zaydewolf #GoBlue 〽️🏀 pic.twitter.com/9vAjuwA0QC
Behind the Scenes: Howard's First Coaching Victory #GoBlue #Juwan https://t.co/3XE8WntLzf— Steve Kornacki (@SKORNACKI) November 6, 2019
When #Michigan hosts #MichiganState on Nov. 16, it will mark the first noon kickoff between the two in Ann Arbor since 2002.— Austin Fox (@AustinFox42) November 6, 2019
“Ten toes down” @TiptonEdits pic.twitter.com/rp0PZWZEuS— Jonathan Kuminga (@JonathanKuming6) November 6, 2019
Wolverine Guadalupe Fernandez Lacort is the 2019 Big Ten Player of the Year. WTG @guadaflacort! #HumanHighlightReel #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/KoiirNVaE0— Michigan Field Hockey (@umichfldhockey) November 6, 2019
Excited and Blessed to announce that I have received an offer from The University of Michigan! Thank you @CoachJim4UM and @FBCoachDBrown! #GoBlue 〽️@UMichFootball @Coach_Willey_FB @MissionAE pic.twitter.com/vqOYeKYsnm— Preston Zinter (@Preston_Zinter) November 7, 2019
Another day, another watch list for @nazhillmon, this time getting named to the Naismith Trophy Watch List!https://t.co/IAKDayXcxH#goblue pic.twitter.com/eJaxV9EDtv— Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) November 6, 2019
Mason Parris looks to build on a strong spring/summer to take care of unfinished business in year two. @parris58 #GoBlue pic.twitter.com/cdqalSUYgL— Michigan Wrestling (@umichwrestling) November 6, 2019
Michigan to Host Minnesota in Big 10 Series at Yosthttps://t.co/VtpKXg0Czd#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/qQwdHVkQKX— Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) November 6, 2019
This place is ho〽️e...#GoBlue | #WhyMichigan pic.twitter.com/DQqIHw3S0f— Michigan Women’s Soccer (@umichwsoccer) November 6, 2019
Headlines of the day
• Clayton Sayfie, The Wolverine: Don Brown: 'Our Guys Will Be Ready' For OSU
• Austin Fox, The Wolverine: Haskins, Charbonnet Quickly Climbing The Ranks Of Big Ten RB Tandems
• Chris Balas, The Wolverine: Michigan Wolverines Basketball: The Good, The Bad & The Ugly ... And 1-0
• EJ Holland, The Wolverine: Elite 2022 ATH Tyler Morris Talks Michigan, Recruiting
• Ryan Gaydos, Fox News: Jim Harbaugh Reveals College Football Playoff Expansion Idea
