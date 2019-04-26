Updated Mock Drafts Project Long & Winovich To Come Off The Board Tonight
Round 1 of the NFL draft is in the books, and Michigan saw two of its players come off the board when linebacker Devin Bush went No. 10 to the Steelers and defensive end Rashan Gary No. 12 to the Packers.
Several analysts around the country have reshuffled their projections heading into tonight's action, and most outlets seem to be in unanimous agreement that defensive end Chase Winovich will hear his name called this evening, while most agree cornerback David Long is likely to as well.
Here's an updated look at where both Winovich and Long land in the latest mock draft projections, all of which have been written within the past 10 hours.
David Long
• No. 49 (Round 2), Cleveland Browns — Raju Byfield, FantasyPros.com
"Long is a luxury pick for a loaded Cleveland Browns team," Byfield wrote. "They will undoubtedly consider D.K. Metcalf here but see too much value in the defensive talent currently on the board. They are picking between Long and Zach Allen here and decide on Long due to his elite testing at the combine. Long is a hard-hitting, physical corner that will make an ideal number two across from Denzel Ward."
• No. 81 (Round 3), Minnesota Vikings — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
• No. 93 (Round 3), New York Jets — Dane Brugler, TheAthletic
• No. 93 (Round 3), New York Jets — Matt Miller, Bleacher Report
• No. 99 (Round 3), Los Angeles Rams — R.J. White, CBS Sports
"The Rams aren't getting any younger at the corner position, so it makes sense to use one of their Day 2 picks on someone they can develop into an eventual starter," White explained.
Chase Winovich
• No. 42 (Round 2), Cincinnati Bengals — Lance Zierlein, NFL.com
"Motor that simply doesn't stop, Winovich will be a reliable, hard-charging end, but may not be a monster creating sack totals," Zierlein noted.
• No. 45 (Round 2), Los Angeles Rams — Nate Davis, USA Today
"Admittedly, it's fun to conceptually pair him with doppelgänger Clay Matthews," Davis wrote. "But what a relentless duo they'd be hunting down QBs like Russell Wilson and Murray."
• No. 56 (Round 2), New England Patriots — R.J. White, CBS Sports
"Winovich put on an absolute clinic at the combine, standing out among the players looking to establish themselves as the next tier of edge rushers," White wrote. "I think he's going in Round 2, and he fits a need for the Patriots with Trey Flowers gone."
• No. 56 (Round 2), New England Patriots — Connor Orr, Sports Illustrated
"Belichick’s defense can always use a lift from a do-everything linebacker, especially one who knows how to play in a versatile front and stick to responsibilities," Orr explained.
• No. 59 (Round 2), Indianapolis Colts — Dane Brugler, TheAthletic
• No. 59 (Round 2), Indianapolis Colts — Nick Manchester, Cincy Jungle
• No. 77 (Round 3), Carolina Panthers — Vinnie Iyer, SportingNews
"It doesn't hurt for Carolina to double up on pass rushers after taking Brian Burns," Iyer noted.
• No. 80 (Round 3), Cleveland Browns — Matt Miller, Bleacher Report
