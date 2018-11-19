Here is where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories through 11 games.

• After yielding just one tackle for loss against the Hoosiers, Michigan now ranks as one of the nation's best in the category. It jumped from 24th to 13th in the statistic, and have allowed just 48 stops behind the line of scrimmage all year.

• No statistical area made a bigger leap, though, than field goal kicking. Prior to the game, Michigan ranked just 78th nationally with a 68.8 success rate — after freshman kicker Jake Moody made all six of his attempts, the Wolverines skyrocketed to 44th with a 77.3 conversion rate.

• After forcing two turnovers and only committing one, U-M's turnover margin moved up up to 14th nationally with a plus-8 mark. This may not seem like the biggest of deals at first glance, but it is when considering the club finished 90th last year with a minus-four mark.