Defensive Stats Take A Hit, But U-M's Unit Still Ranks As Nation's Best
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Here is where Michigan ranks in all of the nation's most important statistical categories through 11 games.
Note: there are 130 teams in the FBS.
Offensive Statistics:
Points per game: 24th (36.6)
Rushing yards per game: 23rd (219.1)
Passing yards per game: 87th (210.5)
Offensive yards per game: 47th (429.6)
First downs per game: 59th (21.3)
Turnovers lost: 4th (8)
Third down conversion percentage: 9th (50%)
Red zone touchdown percentage: 91st (58%)
Tackles for loss allowed: 13th (48)
Sacks allowed: 24th (15)
Defensive Statistics:
Points allowed per game: 4th (13.5)
Yards allowed per game: 1st (234.8)
Rushing yards allowed per game: 14th (111.6)
Passing yards allowed per game: 1st (123.2)
First downs allowed per game: 2nd (14.8)
Turnovers gained: 66th (16)
Sacks: 19th (31)
Tackles for loss: 32nd (76)
Opponent third down conversion percentage: 11th (31%)
Special Teams Statistics:
Average yards per punt return: 52nd (10.3)
Average yards per kick return: 58th (20.6)
Average yards per punt: 3rd (47.9)
Field goal percentage: 44th (77.3%)
Miscellaneous:
Penalties per game: 95th (7)
Turnover margin: 14th (+8)
Takeaways:
• After yielding just one tackle for loss against the Hoosiers, Michigan now ranks as one of the nation's best in the category. It jumped from 24th to 13th in the statistic, and have allowed just 48 stops behind the line of scrimmage all year.
• No statistical area made a bigger leap, though, than field goal kicking. Prior to the game, Michigan ranked just 78th nationally with a 68.8 success rate — after freshman kicker Jake Moody made all six of his attempts, the Wolverines skyrocketed to 44th with a 77.3 conversion rate.
• After forcing two turnovers and only committing one, U-M's turnover margin moved up up to 14th nationally with a plus-8 mark. This may not seem like the biggest of deals at first glance, but it is when considering the club finished 90th last year with a minus-four mark.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook