To say Michigan held Wisconsin's offense in check on Saturday night would be a major understatement.

The Wolverine defense dominated them in every facet, putting on arguably their most impressive performance of the year.

Wisconsin's 13 points were a season low, with the 21 it posted in a loss to BYU on Sept. 15 being the previous floor. In fact, the Badgers had scored 28 or more in every game this year, with the contests against the Wolverines and Cougars being the lone exceptions.

Sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor tallied 101 yards, but had been averaging 169.8 entering the contest, which was 14.2 more than any other player in the nation.

After Michigan let him to rack up 11 carries for 79 yards in the first half, it limited him to just six touches for 22 yards after the break.

Taylor had ran for at least 113 yards in every affair prior to Saturday, and had even gone over the 221-yard mark twice.

"He’s a heck of a good back," head coach Jim Harbaugh said afterward. "It’s about getting off blocks, and I thought our guys did that well up front. Our linebackers were swarming, and we knew that's the kind of mentality it was going to take.

"We needed to have multiple guys getting to the ball to contain a back like Taylor — it’s really tough to shut somebody completely out when you’re that good, but I thought we did a heck of a good job today."

The Wolverines limited redshirt junior quarterback Alex Hornibrook and the Badger passing attack in a bigger way as well.

He only connected on seven of his 20 attempts, throwing for 100 yards, a score and two picks. Hornibrook had only tossed two interceptions all season long.

Junior safety Josh Metellus first picked him off late in the second quarter on a pass that was tipped, while junior cornerback Lavert Hill joined in on the action with a pick-six in the fourth quarter, blowing the game wide open at 31-7.

"We played really well in the secondary, and got our hands on balls," Harbaugh observed. "Coverage was tight, and we made big plays with Lavert and a couple of pass breakups — it was nice to see us get our hands on the ball."

The Badger offense had racked up at least 394 yards in every game in 2018, and had eclipsed 491 yards in three of the five.

Junior linebacker Josh Uche — who recorded one of two sacks on the night (junior linebacker Devin Bush had the other) — explained the mentality the Michigan defense had coming into the game.

“Wisconsin was coming into our house trying to take something away from us," he stated. "We weren’t going to let that happen.”