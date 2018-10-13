Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-10-13 22:45:02 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football Postgame Videos: Harbaugh, Higdon And More

Gbd7kksrkrzkaodykiyh
Chris Balas and Austin Fox
Writers

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh, running back Karan Higdon and more talk about U-M's 38-13 win over Wisconsin.

O8ejnzjm56itsjyxre9o
Karan Higdon ran for 105 yards against Wisconsin.
USA TODAY Sports Images

Head coach Jim Harbaugh

Junior left guard Ben Bredeson and senior running back Karan Higdon

Junior safety Josh Metellus


Junior quarterback Shea Patterson


Junior linebacker Josh Uche


