“[Junior safety] J’Marick Woods is doing really well. [Freshman] Dax Hill is in the mix, as well, both on special teams and at the safety position.

Redshirt freshman Vincent Gray has continued to step up in his absence, and others are ascending in the secondary.

They’ll see where his conditioning is in the next week to 10 days as the next step.

"He has lost quite a bit of weight," Harbaugh said. “… If there aren’t setbacks, there will be milestones he will be able to achieve with no timeline on that [for a return].”

The one big concern to date: junior Ambry Thomas still isn’t practicing, having been diagnosed with colitis.

Michigan’s defense is in good hands with coordinator Don Brown, and head coach Jim Harbaugh noted Tuesday he was pleased with the Wolverines’ progress.

“… [Freshman] DJ Turner, [junior] Jaylen Kelly-Powell are doing really well [at corner]. [Redshirt frosh] Gemon Green is trying to find out how good he is. He’s got a lot of potential, a lot of ability and is developing that belief in himself. Just keep working and not worrying. I really, truly believe he’s going to be a fine football player, as well. [Freshman] Jalen Perry is another guy that’s doing well at the corner position, a freshman. We’ve got good players there.”



The interior defensive line was supposed to be a question mark, but Harbaugh said the group has been extremely impressive.

“It’s looked good. Interior … start with [senior] Carlo Kemp, who has really been outstanding,” Harbaugh said. “He’s really elevated his game as he has throughout his career … he is playing at a very high level right now. Also, [redshirt sophomore] Donovan Jeter is playing at a really high level – consistently good, which has been really encouraging. I thought Donovan had a really good spring, and then has come back summer training cycle and also through our first week and a half of camp and done a really good job. [Junior] Ben Mason has added real good depth in there, as well.”

He continued to list several other players who have impressed.

“[Freshman end] Taylor Upshaw is somebody that’s been impressing early in camp,” he said. “[Grad senior] Michael Danna … is in the rotation. A good young guy that’s playing extremely well, freshman Chris Hinton has asserted himself, probably right in the two deep right now [at tackle]. Probably backing up. [Freshman] Mazi Smith as well … so much good.

“[Junior] Brad Hawkins is doing so much for us right now as a safety, nickel back, also on special teams. I mentioned Donovan Jeter. [Junior] Kwity Paye did start some games. He’s been outstanding.”

The linebackers are very competitive, he added .

“[Junior] Josh Ross has done real well. So has [redshirt frosh] Cam McGrone. He’s come on like gangbusters. [Fifth-year senior] Jordan Glasgow in the mix to start. Devin Gil and Jordan Anthony have also done a real good job in there.

“[Senior] Josh Uche has cemented himself in a starting position. [Redshirt frosh] Mike Barrett is in the mix both as a SAM and a viper. [Senior corner] Lavert Hill is having a good camp. Lavert’s doing well. He didn’t practice in the spring, but he’s having a heck of a good camp. DJ Turner is another corner to mention. He’s having a very good camp, true freshman.

“We’ve talked about it being a young team, talked about it being an enthusiastic team, but it’s also a team with a lot of experience on defense, as well.”