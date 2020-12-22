TheWolverine.com can confirm that Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has been relieved of his duties, and his dismissal is just one piece in what is shaping up to be significant staff changes for the Maize and Blue.

Brown had twice been a finalist for the Broyles Award given to the nation's top assistant in college football since coming to Ann Arbor. He was also nominated for the award three times (2013-15) for his work in helping to turn the Boston College program around, and earned American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) 2015 Assistant Coach of the Year (FBS) his final season there.

Michigan was in the top 12 in total defense in each of Brown's first four seasons in Ann Arbor, with three seasons in the top-three. U-M has led the nation or ranked second in passing defense on two occasions and has twice posted an NCAA-leading third down conversion percentage allowed under his watch.

From 2016-18, U-M became the first program since 2001-03 to allow fewer than 2,000 yards passing in three straight seasons.

