Michigan’s junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. is a consensus All-American this season.

Bush earned this honor after Sporting News named him to its first-team All-America list Tuesday.

He becomes Michigan’s fifth consensus All-American in the last three seasons. The other consensus All-Americans were defensive tackle Maurice Hurst, linebacker Jabrill Peppers, cornerback Jourdan Lewis and tight end Jake Butt.

In order to become a consensus All-American, players must be named to at least half of five first-team All-America lists. The lists players must be on to be a consensus All-American are the Walter Camp Football Foundation, the Football Writers Association of America, the Associated Press, Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association.

Players who make the first team of all five of those earn unanimous All-American status.

Bush was also named to the first team by Walter Camp and the FWAA. He was named to the second team by the AP, which ended his attempt to earn unanimous status.

Peppers was the last Wolverine to earn unanimous status in 2016. The last Michigan player to earn the unanimous distinction before Peppers was offensive lineman Jake Long in 2007.

Bush was finalist for Bronko Nagurski and Butkus Awards and won the Big Ten's Woodson-Nagurski Defensive Player of the Year and Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year awards. He was consensus first-team All-Big Ten player after being Michigan leading tackler with 80 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss.