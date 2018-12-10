Click HERE to sign up for a subscription to TheWolverine.com and get your FREE gift code for $99 in Michigan apparel and gear!

Junior linebacker Devin Bush Jr. was named to the 2018 Football Writers Association of America All-America Team Monday. Bush was selected to the first team and was the only Wolverine to be named to either the first or the second team.

Bush was also named to the Associated Press All-America Team Monday as a second-team selection and was a first-team selection by the Walter Camp Football Foundation.

Since 1945, the FWAA All-America Team has been among the five teams used to formulate the NCAA's annual consensus All-America team. The other teams include the AP, the Walter Camp, the Sporting News and the American Football Coaches Association.

Because Bush was named to the second-team by the AP poll, he is not eligible to be a unanimous selection, but is still eligible to be a consensus All-American. He needs to be selected to the first team by either the Sporting News or the American Football Coaches Association to earn consensus status. Players need to be named to half of the five first teams to get consensus status.

After his strong season, he was finalist for Bronko Nagurski and Butkus Awards and won the Big Ten's Woodson-Nagurski Defensive Player of the Year and Butkus-Fitzgerald Linebacker of the Year awards. He was consensus first-team All-Big Ten player after being Michigan leading tackler with 80 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss.

Last season, Bush was a second-team selection by Walter Camp and a third-team selection by the AP.

Former Michigan defensive tackle Maurice Hurst was the last Wolverine named to the FWAA All-American Team. Hurst was selected to the second team in 2017. The other Wolverines to be named to the FWAA All-American Team under Jim Harbaugh are linebacker Jabrill Peppers (first team in 2016) and cornerback Jourdan Lewis (second team in 2015 and 2016)

The Football Writers Association of America is a non-profit organization founded in 1941, consists of more than 1,400 men and women who cover college football. The membership includes journalists, broadcasters and publicists, as well as key executives in all the areas that involve the game.