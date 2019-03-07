Latest NFL.com, PFF Mock Draft Projections Feature Bush Going Ahead Of Gary
Nearly all of the latest mock draft projections have defensive end Rashan Gary being selected within the first 15 picks of April's NFL draft and linebacker Devin Bush going slightly after that, but two forecasts today — NFL.com's Chad Reueter and Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo — have flip-flopped the two.
Reueter projected Bush to go No. 11 to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Gary to go two picks later to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13.
"The new regime in Cincinnati may want to start fresh at linebacker," Reueter wrote of the former. "Bush's height (5-foot-11) won't scare them off, especially after the blazing speed (4.43 40) and agility he displayed at the combine last weekend."
Here's what Reueter had to say about Gary:
"If the Dolphins choose not to pick a quarterback early in this draft (maybe waiting for the 2020 class?), they could find a young, athletic pass rusher in Gary."
Palazzolo's mock draft at PFF, meanwhile, may raise a few eyebrows.
He projected Bush to go No. 22 to the Baltimore Ravens — which is more than plausible — but did not include Gary as a first-round pick.
No explanation was given as to why, but he did provide a brief writeup on the linebacker's selection.
"With C.J. Mosley hitting free agency, Bush adds an explosive presence in the middle of the field who can also attack as a blitzer (47 pressures on only 184 career rushes)," Palazzolo wrote.
It should be noted that both Gary and Bush were named to the All-Combine defensive team after their performances over the weekend.
#Michigan LB Devin Bush Jr. and EDGE Rashan Gary were named to the All-Combine defense after very strong performances at the #NFLCombine#GoBlue | #ProBlue pic.twitter.com/IsOYxIIdQb— Michigan Sports News (@SportsGuyMI) March 6, 2019
Rivals.com Tabs Michigan as one of six Teams who Should be 'Pleased' After NFL Combine
Michigan's program received plenty of praise after its six participants at last weekend's NFL combine performed — for the most part — incredibly well.
The defensive players in particular — defensive ends Chase Winovich and Gary, Bush and cornerback David Long — all either met or exceeded what was expected of them, and as a result have either maintained or boosted their draft stocks.
Rivals.com joined the U-M combine praise this afternoon when Director of Recruiting Mike Farrell and West Coast analyst Adam Gorney merged to write a piece detailing the six programs who should be the happiest with their combine performances, and the Maize and Blue were unsurprisingly one of the teams.
"The Wolverines had an excellent showing at the combine," they wrote. "Defensive lineman Rashan Gary continued to show off his freak athleticism and showed teams that he could be an asset across the defensive line.
"His production numbers will remain a concern, but Gary proved he has special skills that could be utilized in almost any system.
"Linebacker Devin Bush remains one of the top linebackers available and his numbers were excellent. Edge rusher Chase Winovich and defensive back David Long were two other standouts throughout the event and running back Karan Higdon went 4.49 in the 40.
"It was another solid year for Michigan players in Indianapolis."
Finally, the segment concluded with Farrell providing his own personal take:
"I like what I see from the Michigan program as it has raised its recruiting game under Jim Harbaugh," he explained. "Bush and Gary were among the most athletic players at their positions and Winovich showed off his endless motor.
"I was also impressed with Long and Higdon could be a steal in this draft. If Michigan keeps recruiting at this level and develops players, it will win that national title it covets."
