Nearly all of the latest mock draft projections have defensive end Rashan Gary being selected within the first 15 picks of April's NFL draft and linebacker Devin Bush going slightly after that, but two forecasts today — NFL.com's Chad Reueter and Pro Football Focus' Steve Palazzolo — have flip-flopped the two.

Reueter projected Bush to go No. 11 to the Cincinnati Bengals, and Gary to go two picks later to the Miami Dolphins at No. 13.

"The new regime in Cincinnati may want to start fresh at linebacker," Reueter wrote of the former. "Bush's height (5-foot-11) won't scare them off, especially after the blazing speed (4.43 40) and agility he displayed at the combine last weekend."

Here's what Reueter had to say about Gary:

"If the Dolphins choose not to pick a quarterback early in this draft (maybe waiting for the 2020 class?), they could find a young, athletic pass rusher in Gary."

Palazzolo's mock draft at PFF, meanwhile, may raise a few eyebrows.

He projected Bush to go No. 22 to the Baltimore Ravens — which is more than plausible — but did not include Gary as a first-round pick.

No explanation was given as to why, but he did provide a brief writeup on the linebacker's selection.

"With C.J. Mosley hitting free agency, Bush adds an explosive presence in the middle of the field who can also attack as a blitzer (47 pressures on only 184 career rushes)," Palazzolo wrote.

It should be noted that both Gary and Bush were named to the All-Combine defensive team after their performances over the weekend.