ESPN's Todd McShay Praises Bush This Morning; Latest Mock Draft Projections
ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay has garnered the reputation of being one of the most respected experts in the industry in recent years, and appeared on a conference call this morning to discuss this past weekend's NFL combine and late April's NFL draft.
McShay only fielded one question pertaining to Michigan, but it involved linebackers Devin Bush and Devin White (LSU), and whether or not one of them will wind up with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the No. 20 overall pick.
“I’d be very surprised if Devin White was available there," McShay explained. "There is a chance Devin Bush could be, but I think White is a little more of a complete player, but not by much.
"When you watch the tape, Bush is so instinctive and a really good leader, and obviously has great speed. The workouts those two put up at the NFL combine were pretty remarkable — you don’t often see guys in the 230-pound range do what they did.
"I remember Jonathan Vilma’s class had a few guys run in the 4.5s, and it was like, ‘Whoa!’ A 230-pound linebacker running in the 4.5s was something else, but now you have Bush at 5-11, 234 pounds running a 4.43, and it wasn’t even the fastest time in the group.
"He also had a 40.5-inch vertical jump, over a 10-foot broad jump and a 6.93 in the three-cone drill — all his numbers were ridiculous.
"I think that hurts the Steelers in terms of him possibly being there. I had him going there originally, but there are so many defensive players and quarterbacks that will help bump some players down.
"That’s the parachute pick — if you will — and as far as he’s going to get. After that, there is a little bit of a drop off at linebacker.
"Those two guys are special and different from the rest of the group.”
Here's a closer look at all of Bush's statistics/measurables from the NFL combine, and where they ranked among the linebackers in attendance:
Height: 5-11
Weight: 234
Hand size: 9 5/8
Arm length: 32
Wingspan: 76 4/8
40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds (tied for 2nd of 23)
Bench press: 21 reps (tied for 13th of 27)
Vertical jump: 40.5 inches (1st of 25)
Broad jump: 124 inches (tied for 3rd of 26)
3-cone drill: 6.93 seconds (5th of 15)
20-yard shuttle: 4.23 seconds (tied for 8th of 17)
Updated Mock Drafts:
With the NFL combine all wrapped up, experts have begun the process of revising their mock draft projections in a big way.
The following predictions take a closer look at where Bush and Gary are anticipated to land in the April 25-27 draft, with all of the entries having been written within the past two days.
Rashan Gary:
No. 5 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — SportingNews' Vinnie Iyer
"Gary, a versatile defender, can produce even better in Todd Bowles' scheme than he did with the Wolverines. He uses his hands, power and big frame (6-4, 277 pounds) to occupy run-blockers. He also has some intriguing inside pass-rush ability."
No. 5 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — NBC Sports' Ben Standig
"Defensive line probably isn't the top need, but that's where the depth with the class exists. Gary, the No.1 overall recruit in 2016 and a true speed threat. Reports of the Bucs tagging left tackle Donovan Smith removes OT from consideration here."
No. 5 to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers — Bleacher Report's Matt Miller
"Will new Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians insist on spending the No. 5 pick on an offensive player to help struggling incumbent quarterback Jameis Winston? That's one conversation many scouts were having in Indianapolis, even though the Bucs already have big talents at wide receiver (Mike Evans) and tight end (O.J. Howard). If they take the best player regardless of position, look no further than Michigan edge-rusher Rashan Gary, who shined at the combine. At 277 pounds, he rocked a 4.58-second 40-yard dash and impressed in field work. As a versatile piece along the defensive line, Gary can play outside at defensive end or come inside and rush from the interior in sub-packages. With a massive need for a pass rush, Arians and general manager Jason Licht should take one look at this edge class and go for Gary."
No. 8 to the Detroit Lions — NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah
"Gary is an explosive player who should be able to move up and down the line for the Lions."
No. 8 to the Detroit Lions — USA Today's Nate Davis
"Getting a prized Wolverine would be nice from a local angle. Getting a scheme-diverse freak of an athlete for Matt Patricia and player who could prove an upgrade over DE Ziggy Ansah if Detroit can synchronize the talent and production just makes sense."
No. 13 to the Miami Dolphins — CBS Sports' Will Brinson
"You know what the best thing to give your boss? A stud defensive player from his alma mater in your first draft. Gary has concerns about his tape at Michigan and his production, but there's not doubt he has the upside to be a monster."
No. 15 to the Washington Redskins — Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm
"This is lower than Gary commonly has been mocked, but don’t be shocked to see him land in this range. Preston Smith is a free agent-to-be, and Gary could be viewed as an upgrade at that spot, carrying similar dimensions and athletic traits. The Redskins certainly need to figure out their quarterback plans this season with Alex Smith likely to miss all of 2019 and Colt McCoy – at best – a short-term bridge option. Assume any competition added with this coming season in mind will come with a cheaper, shorter-term veteran or perhaps a later-round QB."
Devin Bush:
No. 18 to the Minnesota Vikings — NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah
"Anthony Barr is a free agent. Bush is a three-down linebacker with outstanding playmaking skills and leadership ability."
No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers — SportingNews' Vinnie Iyer
"Bush did his best to match White athletically at the Combine, and the Michigan product proved his size (5-11, 234 pounds). Ryan Shazier was not much bigger, and Bush could have a similar impact in Pittsburgh."
No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers — NBC Sports' Ben Standig
"The inevitable Antonio Brown trade puts receiver into the equation, though the Steelers often find their pass catcher Day 2 or later. For now let's stick with the clear needs. Edge rusher Bud Dupree has yet produce like a first-round pick and inside linebacker remains a focus in the wake of Ryan Shazier's neck injury. Bush, the Big Ten DPOY offers three-down talent."
No. 20 to the Pittsburgh Steelers — USA Today's Nate Davis
"All of their recent drama on the offensive side — yes, Kevin Colbert, drama — has overshadowed the ongoing need for a defensive playmaker in the middle of the field post-Ryan Shazier."
No. 25 to the Philadelphia Eagles — CBS Sports' Will Brinson
"This is a good trade out spot I think, because the Eagles need more picks, but if not they could easily take a defensive piece instead."
No. 30 to the Green Bay Packers — Yahoo Sports' Eric Edholm
"I think they’ll consider an offensive lineman here, or maybe a tight end, but with none piquing our interest the way this board falls, we’re going with an undersized, intense, three-down linebacker with speed to burn. Bush ran in the 4.4s in Indy and would be a nice addition at this spot, even with some people wanting to see what former third-round pick Oren Burks can do. Bush, though, is capable of helping the Packers defend against three NFC North teams that throw the ball quite a bit, or at least two now that the Vikings have made a switch at offensive coordinator."
