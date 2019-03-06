The latest mock draft projections have Bush going anywhere from No. 18 (Vikings) to No. 30 (Packers) in April's NFL draft. AP Images

ESPN NFL draft analyst Todd McShay has garnered the reputation of being one of the most respected experts in the industry in recent years, and appeared on a conference call this morning to discuss this past weekend's NFL combine and late April's NFL draft. McShay only fielded one question pertaining to Michigan, but it involved linebackers Devin Bush and Devin White (LSU), and whether or not one of them will wind up with the Pittsburgh Steelers at the No. 20 overall pick.

“I’d be very surprised if Devin White was available there," McShay explained. "There is a chance Devin Bush could be, but I think White is a little more of a complete player, but not by much. "When you watch the tape, Bush is so instinctive and a really good leader, and obviously has great speed. The workouts those two put up at the NFL combine were pretty remarkable — you don’t often see guys in the 230-pound range do what they did. "I remember Jonathan Vilma’s class had a few guys run in the 4.5s, and it was like, ‘Whoa!’ A 230-pound linebacker running in the 4.5s was something else, but now you have Bush at 5-11, 234 pounds running a 4.43, and it wasn’t even the fastest time in the group. "He also had a 40.5-inch vertical jump, over a 10-foot broad jump and a 6.93 in the three-cone drill — all his numbers were ridiculous. "I think that hurts the Steelers in terms of him possibly being there. I had him going there originally, but there are so many defensive players and quarterbacks that will help bump some players down. "That’s the parachute pick — if you will — and as far as he’s going to get. After that, there is a little bit of a drop off at linebacker. "Those two guys are special and different from the rest of the group.” Here's a closer look at all of Bush's statistics/measurables from the NFL combine, and where they ranked among the linebackers in attendance: Height: 5-11 Weight: 234 Hand size: 9 5/8 Arm length: 32 Wingspan: 76 4/8 40-yard dash: 4.43 seconds (tied for 2nd of 23) Bench press: 21 reps (tied for 13th of 27) Vertical jump: 40.5 inches (1st of 25) Broad jump: 124 inches (tied for 3rd of 26) 3-cone drill: 6.93 seconds (5th of 15) 20-yard shuttle: 4.23 seconds (tied for 8th of 17)

