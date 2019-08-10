News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-08-10 16:19:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football-Devin Bush Shines After Leaving With No Regret

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Devin Bush could have played football anywhere in the country. The Florida native had his choice of elite schools in his backyard, in fact, including Florida State, where his father Devin Sr. starr...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}