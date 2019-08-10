Michigan Wolverines Football-Devin Bush Shines After Leaving With No Regret
Devin Bush could have played football anywhere in the country. The Florida native had his choice of elite schools in his backyard, in fact, including Florida State, where his father Devin Sr. starr...
Premium Content
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news