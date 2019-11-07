When the Michigan Wolverines' football team took the field for the Sept. 21 game at Wisconsin, its defense was gashed for 487 total yards, including a whopping 359 on the ground. All the concerns the fan base had possessed about the lack of experience and depth on the defensive line came to fruition that afternoon as the Badgers rushed for five touchdowns, averaged 6.3 yards per carry and put 28 first half points on the board.

The Michigan Wolverines' football team has a bye week this Saturday, before hosting MSU on Nov. 16. (Per Kjeldsen)

Defensive coordinator Don Brown's unit appeared to be in the worst shape it had been in during his four years on the job, with many deeming hopes of a significant turnaround impossible following the lifeless performance in Madison. A flip was seemingly switched for both the players and the veteran coach after the loss to the Badgers, however, with the Wolverines pitching a shutout the following week against Rutgers and never having looked back since. While a blanking of the Scarlet Knights isn't exactly anything to write home about (Rutgers has been shut out three times this year), the Maize and Blue turned in an equally dominant defensive performance the following Saturday against Iowa when they held it to just three points and one yard on the ground. Sure, there have been a few defensive lulls mixed in over the past month and a half (allowing 21 first half points at Penn State, for example), but the fact remains that the unit has undergone a complete transformation, and doesn't even resemble the crew we saw during the first three games of the year.

Comparing Michigan's Defensive Statistics From the First Three Games of the Year to the Previous six Category First 3 Games Last 6 Games Average yards allowed 343.6 229.5 Average yards per play 4.9 3.7 Points allowed per game 25.6 12.8 Rushing yards allowed 208.6 66.6 Passing yards allowed 135 162.8 Yards per rush 4 1.9 Opponent completion percentage 61.5% 53.3% First downs allowed 18.6 14.5 Turnovers forced 1.6 1.6