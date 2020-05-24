Two of them went to the Kansas City Chiefs as free agents, after which head coach Andy Reid made it clear he’d take all the Michigan guys he could get.

Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown has put a number of players in the NFL over the last several years, and this year was no different. Some were drafted and some went as free agents, but they’ll all have chances to make rosters when the NFL season opens up.

“[Cornerback] Lavert Hill didn’t get drafted, but he lasted 10 minutes and went to the Super Bowl champions,” Brown said. “I’m happy for him. He’ll get his opportunity and make the most of it.

“[End] Mike Danna, I’m just happy for him. Mike had no opportunities [to prove himself] … Pro Day didn’t help him because [it was canceled due to] the virus, and he did not have the opportunity to go to the combine. The Chiefs after looking at film, communication with the coaches … I think they got an outstanding young man who has the ability to maybe be an up and down type player.”

Linebacker Khaleke Hudson went to Washington in the fifth round.

“Khaleke was our leading tackler, set the TFL record for a game, graduated from Michigan … the Redskins will love him,” he said. “I see him being used in very similar way. As a cover guy, he had an unbelievable stat. They threw to him 11 times last year. Eleven. They completed seven for just over 100 yards.

“… That just kind of goes to show you he was a very good cover guy, a great edge rusher. It actually changed the way we coached zone ready, because he had that innate ability to get in the backfield and shimmy down and play zone or quarterback together. We’ve gone to that mode of thinking on our backfield penetrators because of his unique skillset.”

That and his special teams ability will get him 10 years in the NFL if he continues, Brown said.

Safety Josh Metellus went to Minnesota in the sixth round, and linebacker Jordan Glasgow went shortly afterward to Indianapolis.

“Josh Metellus had a very solid senior year, one of the brightest I’ve been around,” Brown said. “I’m very happy for him. Jordan may be one of the more interesting stories. He went from safety to linebacker to make the linebacker group faster, and I think we did that. We benefited from his effort.

“We made the decision when he was backup viper to move him to linebacker to make us faster up front. He did that. He’s an excellent cover guy, could run on the perimeter and he’s smart as a whip. I never had to worry about him being in the right position, because he’s always in the right position.”

Linebacker Josh Uche, of course, was the gem, going to New England in the second round.

“The interesting thing with Josh, he was the 60th player in the NFL draft, 707th rated player coming out of high school. That guy certainly maxed his opportunities and his ability,” Brown said. “He just signed for $1.5 million on a $5.9 million contract with the Patriots. He certainly maxed his ability, went from 212 to 213 to 245 pounds.

“I selfishly tried to get him to come back, thought like Josh Moore from Kentucky he could become a first rounder, just continuing to be more veteran as an outside linebacker, but obviously you can’t argue when he’s in the second round, for sure.”

Overall, the Wolverines will be well represented defensively in camps this fall.