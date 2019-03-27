Michigan’s defense was lights out (and ranked No. 1 in the country) through the first 11 games of the 2018 season, but then completely fell apart in the final two contests against Ohio State and Florida.

The Wolverines first allowed 62 points and 567 yards to the Buckeyes, before following up with a second consecutive disappointing effort against the Gators, in which they yielded 41 points and 428 yards.

Granted, the Maize and Blue defense still finished the year ranked No. 2 in the country (behind Mississippi State), but the season-ending collapse left a sour taste in the mouths of U-M fans everywhere.

Perhaps no one, though, was more disgusted with the showings than defensive coordinator Don Brown.

“It was the most disappointing experience I’ve ever been through in my entire life,” he said tonight, not attempting to mince words in the least. “Against Florida, we were down some guys, and then we lost two more players who were replacing others right before halftime.

“It’s all about preparing yourself, picking yourself up and making adjustments. We’ve given up under 2,000 passing yards per year since I’ve been here — the last team to do that was Miami when they had 10 first-round draft picks.

“Sometimes you have to do a little better job, but trust me, it’s being addressed, and the guys are totally into it. I’m excited for the chance to redeem myself.

“I made a mistake after those games — I got on a plane that Sunday and went recruiting for two and a half weeks. I got back and realized we still had a bit of a hangover — that was my perception of it, and it leaves some doubt in my mind that I did everything I could to prepare my guys.

“I take that stuff personal, and it drives us all. It’s hard to win 10 games in a row in the Big Ten — in fact, nobody has gone 9-0 since they’ve went to the East/West divisions. You have to do what you have to do though.

“The boss does everything he can humanly can do to get us ready each week, so it’s a bad feeling when you let him down. I’m not going to cry about it though — it’s time to go! We’re getting that kind of response from our guys.”