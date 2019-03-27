Don Brown — 'I'm Excited For The Chance To Redeem Myself'
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Michigan’s defense was lights out (and ranked No. 1 in the country) through the first 11 games of the 2018 season, but then completely fell apart in the final two contests against Ohio State and Florida.
The Wolverines first allowed 62 points and 567 yards to the Buckeyes, before following up with a second consecutive disappointing effort against the Gators, in which they yielded 41 points and 428 yards.
Granted, the Maize and Blue defense still finished the year ranked No. 2 in the country (behind Mississippi State), but the season-ending collapse left a sour taste in the mouths of U-M fans everywhere.
Perhaps no one, though, was more disgusted with the showings than defensive coordinator Don Brown.
“It was the most disappointing experience I’ve ever been through in my entire life,” he said tonight, not attempting to mince words in the least. “Against Florida, we were down some guys, and then we lost two more players who were replacing others right before halftime.
“It’s all about preparing yourself, picking yourself up and making adjustments. We’ve given up under 2,000 passing yards per year since I’ve been here — the last team to do that was Miami when they had 10 first-round draft picks.
“Sometimes you have to do a little better job, but trust me, it’s being addressed, and the guys are totally into it. I’m excited for the chance to redeem myself.
“I made a mistake after those games — I got on a plane that Sunday and went recruiting for two and a half weeks. I got back and realized we still had a bit of a hangover — that was my perception of it, and it leaves some doubt in my mind that I did everything I could to prepare my guys.
“I take that stuff personal, and it drives us all. It’s hard to win 10 games in a row in the Big Ten — in fact, nobody has gone 9-0 since they’ve went to the East/West divisions. You have to do what you have to do though.
“The boss does everything he can humanly can do to get us ready each week, so it’s a bad feeling when you let him down. I’m not going to cry about it though — it’s time to go! We’re getting that kind of response from our guys.”
The defensive staff underwent a major shakeup following the 2018 campaign, with defensive line coach Greg Mattison and linebackers coach Al Washington each departing for Ohio State.
Shaun Nua and Anthony Campanile were brought in to fill their places, respectively, and Brown admitted this evening he’s been very pleased with everything he has seen from the newcomers thus far.
“They’re tremendous men who have brought everything I expected them to bring, in terms of leadership and the way they treat people,” he explained. “They’re outstanding in every sense of the word, and I’m blessed to work with them.
“The environment in the coaching room is a direct correlation to what goes on on the game field. I’m excited about their expertise and their energy, and the way we’ve emphasized running to the ball — though we’ve always done that — and getting guys to the quarterback.”
Changes were made on the offensive side of the ball as well following 2018, with former de facto coordinator Pep Hamilton departing and Josh Gattis being brought in to serve as the club’s new offensive coordinator.
Gattis has brought an up-tempo, no huddle pace with him, and Brown discussed what kind of impact it has had on his defense.
“We play 10 offenses that are primarily one-back, with the exception of Wisconsin and Michigan State,” he noted. “We’re playing a lot of teams like [what we’re running now], and I love Josh Gattis’ energy and the way he has guys moving around.
“We snap the ball about 16-18 seconds between plays, so it’s nice when you have the threat of a constant hustle. He’s doing a great job and those offensive guys have really bought in.
“Ed Warinner is still here as well and working with the offensive line, and consistency in college football nowadays is such a big deal. You really benefit when you have a nucleus of coaches like that.”
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook