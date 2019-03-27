Videos: Don Brown, Players Talk Spring Ball, Losses To OSU And Florida
Defensive coordinator Don Brown, senior safety Josh Metellus and junior defensive end Kwity Paye all met with the media this evening to discuss how spring ball has been going so far, as well as several other topics.
The trio was also asked about last year's season-ending losses to Ohio State and Florida, and how much those two games have motivated them heading into 2019.
Defensive coordinator Don Brown
Senior safety Josh Metellus
Junior defensive end Kwity Paye
