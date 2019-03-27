Ticker
Videos: Don Brown, Players Talk Spring Ball, Losses To OSU And Florida

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Michigan's defense finished the 2018 season ranked No. 2 nationally, behind Mississippi State.
Per Kjeldsen

Defensive coordinator Don Brown, senior safety Josh Metellus and junior defensive end Kwity Paye all met with the media this evening to discuss how spring ball has been going so far, as well as several other topics.

The trio was also asked about last year's season-ending losses to Ohio State and Florida, and how much those two games have motivated them heading into 2019.

Defensive coordinator Don Brown


Senior safety Josh Metellus

Junior defensive end Kwity Paye

---

{{ article.author_name }}