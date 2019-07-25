Junior Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was named to watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player in college football.

The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on March 4, 2020.

In 2018, Peoples-Jones caught a team-high 47 passes for 612 yards and eight touchdowns and was third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches as a wide receiver. As a punt returner, he was third-team All-Big Ten last season by both the coaches and the media. In 2018, he returned 25 punts for an average of 19.2 yards per return.