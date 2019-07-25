Michigan Wolverines Football: Donovan Peoples-Jones Named To Watch List
Junior Michigan Wolverines wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones was named to watch list for the Paul Hornung Award, which is given to the most versatile player in college football.
The winner and his family will be honored at the annual Paul Hornung Award dinner at the Galt House Hotel in downtown Louisville on March 4, 2020.
In 2018, Peoples-Jones caught a team-high 47 passes for 612 yards and eight touchdowns and was third-team All-Big Ten by the coaches as a wide receiver. As a punt returner, he was third-team All-Big Ten last season by both the coaches and the media. In 2018, he returned 25 punts for an average of 19.2 yards per return.
Last season, Purdue’s wide receiver Rondale Moore won the award. No Wolverine has ever won this award.
Joining People-Jones on the watch list from the Big Ten include Moore, Rutgers running back Raheem Blackshear, Penn State wide receiver KJ Hamler, Michigan State wide receiver Connor Heyward, Maryland running back Javon Leake and Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman.
