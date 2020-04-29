News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-04-29 16:05:32 -0500') }} football Edit

Michigan Wolverines Football: Doug Skene Analyzes Jeffrey Persi's Film

Chris Balas • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan brought in three outstanding offensive linemen in 2020, and all three will report this fall. Californian Jeffrey Persi, a four-star tackle prospect, has the feet and the frame to be a grea...

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}