Former U-M All-Big Ten offensive lineman Doug Skene and former defensive lineman Ryan Van Bergen both spoke to TheWolverine following Michigan's bowl loss to Florida, and each of them gave their take on what went wrong against the Gators and what needs to happen from here.

U-M's scheme and lack of adjustments: "Michigan's protection was breaking down. It felt like Florida came to the line comfortable and adjusted well to what U-M was giving them. We saw that when the quarterback [redshirt sophomore Feleipe Franks] ran right up the middle and into the end zone.

"There were easy adjustments to what the defense was showing, and yet Michigan would run right into the teeth of a full box. It was stubborn, and they kept doing it over and over. Hopefully change happens, because this old school ball against OSU and Florida just didn't work."

Offensive line play: "The holidays and bowl trips include food everywhere, and bad weight happens. I didn't notice a physical difference, but technique wasn't consistent enough to get movement.

"Heads weren't back far enough in pass pro, and Michigan was out of position when Florida would blitz. It all comes down to technique for those guys."

Mental toughness: "The weapons are there with that trio of wide receivers. [Redshirt freshman receiver Tarik] Black looked like he was about to cry after his dropped touchdown, and he didn't block on a play after that.

"You can't afford weak mental toughness like that, and guys can't be on the field if their heads aren't in the game. Maybe we're not seeing the personnel groups we want to see if guys aren't mentally tough."

Players sitting out: "It doesn't sit well with me. I've tried to be objective, but I hate it, hate it, hate it. If captains are checked out, then maybe the rest of the team isn't that focused either. When your captains — who were chosen by their teammates — sit out, it has an effect on the locker room.

"What are the guys thinking who are sitting on a couch watching it somewhere? Do they have regrets? I looked at [fifth-year senior defensive end Chase] Winovich — who was playing with a medical issue — and he was playing his butt off, and others with NFL futures didn't sit out at other programs.

"I'm with Winovich — hats off to him, who put it all out there for his team."