The majority of the talk surrounding Michigan this offseason has involved new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the up-tempo, no huddle offense he plans on installing in Ann Arbor.

Perhaps no unit on the offensive side of the ball will feature a bigger adjustment than the offensive line, though position coach Ed Warinner insisted last night the transition may not be as significant as some may think.

“The offensive line is actually doing the same things, but the formations are just different,” he explained. “We may now run 75 plays in a game instead of 55. The linemen will run 14 fewer yards per play due to us not huddling — I don’t know if that’s accurate mathematically, but it sounded good.

“Last year was the first offense I've been a part of in the last 14 years that huddled, so I understand the no huddle concepts and all the components that go with it, and I’m comfortable with it.

“The linemen have all adjusted to it very well. The only difference for them is that they used to be taught to listen for things in the huddle they should look for, but now they get it from our sideline signals.”

Signaling plays in from the sidelines has obviously become very popular in college football, though it’s a tactic Michigan hasn’t necessarily preferred under head coach Jim Harbaugh.

Warinner explained, however, the advantages of signaling plays in and how much fun the players are having with it.

“Everybody looks at the signals from the sidelines, but we also use decoys and have other things going on as well,” he noted. “It’s like baseball when you have fake signals from a third base coach. It’s also a good way to run plays 10 seconds faster — we’re not trying to feature a two-minute offense or anything, but we’re also not trying to snap the ball with only three seconds left on the clock.

“It’s not like we tried to do that last year, but this just gives us a little more time. The linemen have really liked it, because it gives them more time at the line of scrimmage to think about the plays being run as they wait for the skill position guys to get lined up.

“I didn’t feel like it took too long to gets plays in last year — it just depends on whoever is spitting the calls out and getting them in. We had a wrist band system last year, which means the number would get called in and then the player had to find it on his wrist band.

“I don’t think we had many delay of game penalties because of it. Our third group is now getting more reps than ever before — our third-team linemen have gotten more reps in six practices than they got in 15 all of last year. As a result, our young redshirted guys are getting a chance to show what they can do, because all they want is a chance.”