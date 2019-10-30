The Michigan Wolverines’ football offensive line finally blocked against Notre Dame the way many thought it would entering the year, paving the way for 303 yards on the ground. Expectations were high entering the 2019 season for a U-M front five that featured four returning starters in fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan, senior left guard Ben Bredeson, junior center Cesar Ruiz and senior right guard Mike Onwenu, but the unit got off to a rough start when the rushing attack compiled 141 yards or fewer in four of the club’s first five outings.

The 303 yards the Michigan Wolverines' football team rushed for on Saturday were its most in a game since compiling 320 in a 38-13 win over Wisconsin last year on Oct. 13. (AP Images)

Michigan has averaged 246.3 rushing yards in the three games since, however, culminating in Saturday’s 303-yard effort against Notre Dame. “I’m happy with the overall effort of our team,” offensive line coach Ed Warinner said this afternoon. “We ran the ball well, even though the conditions mandated that’d be the way to move the football. “The offensive line, tight ends and receivers all blocked well. It was a good group effort of keeping the football on the ground and controlling the clock. “We showed the physicality you like to see, especially in the first half in the weather conditions.” The Maize and Blue seem to have made running the ball more of a priority over the last few weeks, and that strategy has paid off. Michigan averaged 36.4 rushing attempts over its first five games of the season, but has seen that number increase to 48 in its last three. “You figure out who you and what your strengths are, and you cater to them,” Warinner explained. “[Our offensive approach] has changed some, but not drastically. “We’ve run some of the same plays we ran last year, so it’s not like we’re inventing new ones — sometimes we just disguise or decorate them.

“We’re finding our groove and are growing as we go. I also think we’ve hit our stride running the ball, with [redshirt freshman running back] Hassan [Haskins] having had some good games and [freshman running back] Zach [Charbonnet] being consistent. “We grow and learn with the personnel we have, and with whoever is healthy. We’ve had a lot of injuries we don’t talk about much, though the line is pretty healthy now. “We’re hitting our stride and have been productive the last few games, so there’s a lot of confidence on offense right now.” The players also seem to be grasping offensive coordinator Josh Gattis’ system more and more as the season goes along, averaging 36 points over the team's last three games. This comes after the Wolverines tallied 28 points per outing through their first five contests. “Josh knows the system he wants to run and does a great job of staying the course and grinding through,” Warinner noted. “He does a great job communicating to the team and helping organize our plans, and then implementing it. We all feel a little different after winning that game [on Saturday], and how things have started to click and have given us a little juice and energy. “Internally, Josh hasn’t changed a bit — we’re all learning and growing in a new system with different players and different obstacles. “Like Coach [Jim] Harbaugh said, we’re starting to hit our stride, and you can see and feel it.”