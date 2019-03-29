Videos: Ed Warinner Reveals The Two-Deep On Michigan's Offensive Line
Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!
Offensive line coach Ed Warinner met with the media this evening to discuss how much Michigan's offensive line has progressed, while giving a complete rundown of the personnel and the position's two-deep.
Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks and junior center Cesar Ruiz also spoke this evening about U-M's new up-tempo offense and the changes they've had to make to adjust to it.
Offensive line coach Ed Warinner
Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks
Junior center Cesar Ruiz
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.
• Like us on Facebook