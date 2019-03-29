Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-03-29 18:56:27 -0500') }} football Edit

Videos: Ed Warinner Reveals The Two-Deep On Michigan's Offensive Line

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
E0r1ug95jezy299khtdk
Last season was Ed Warinner's first in Ann Arbor, after spending the 2017 campaign with Minnesota.
Brandon Brown

Offensive line coach Ed Warinner met with the media this evening to discuss how much Michigan's offensive line has progressed, while giving a complete rundown of the personnel and the position's two-deep.

Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks and junior center Cesar Ruiz also spoke this evening about U-M's new up-tempo offense and the changes they've had to make to adjust to it.

Offensive line coach Ed Warinner

Redshirt junior tight end Nick Eubanks

Junior center Cesar Ruiz


---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}