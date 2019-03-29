An offensive line that was a major weakness for Michigan in 2017 began to turn into a strength last year, thanks to the tutelage of first-year position coach Ed Warinner.

The unit improved immensely throughout the campaign and returns four starters in 2019 (fifth-year senior left tackle Jon Runyan, senior left guard Ben Bredeson, junior center Cesar Ruiz and senior right guard Mike Onwenu), with right tackle being the lone exception.

Warinner spoke this evening about the group’s progression as a whole, and began by providing an update on the ongoing battle to replace the departed Juwann Bushell-Beatty at right tackle.

“I don’t think it’ll be resolved in the near future,” he revealed. “[Redshirt sophomore] Andrew [Stueber] started the last few games for us last season and was solid, and [redshirt freshman] Jalen Mayfield kept his redshirt while playing in a few games as well.

“We’ve had six practices and Andrew and Jalen have each started three. Somebody will eventually be more consistent and separate themselves from the other.

“They’re very different guys working on different things though, and I think it could go into the middle of August — the two guys control it themselves. We didn’t want to lose Jalen’s redshirt last year and kept him out on purpose, because I still want to be coaching him four years from now.

“We have some good video on Andrew from those games he started, and it’s good for him to have been tested in big contests like that. If you can perform against our defense in practice, you can perform against anybody.

“Jalen, on the other hand, was only about 255 pounds when he committed to us, so he needed to develop size and strength. He’s 307 right now after playing at 287 last year.

“We saw tremendous signs of him growing all throughout the year, but there was no sense in putting him out there when he wasn’t quite ready. We took our time with him and he’s in a good place now because of it. I’d rather bring a guy along slowly than have them get shell-shocked and lose their mojo.”

One player that Warinner doesn’t have to worry about getting shell-shocked is junior center Cesar Ruiz.

The veteran actually started five games as a freshman in 2017, and has become a favorite in the locker room for his outgoing personality and enthusiastic disposition.

“Cesar is the quarterback for us, and the things he does are amazing in terms of how we run our offense,” Warinner exclaimed. “I wanted to see him get better at pulling in space, and I can tell he’s worked on it. We also asked him to lose some weight and get better at his pass protection, and he has.”