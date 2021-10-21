Expect To See More Of Michigan Football Star Frosh Donovan Edwards

“He actually asked me that question the other day — ‘what do I need to work on, coach?’” running backs coach Mike Hart said of Edwards. “I think that mentality of him working on it at 2, 3 in the morning, he practices like it’s a game. When you practice like it’s a game, you get better. He does get tackled live a little bit, but he understands what he needs to do to prepare for a game because he’s not getting those live reps.

In short, they all want more now, even though it’s clear they are the future.

Expect to see more and more of him down the stretch. While U-M’s 1-2 punch of Haskins and Corum is outstanding, Edwards also has a special skillset that can be put to use in a number of ways. He and freshman quarterback J.J. McCarthy, frosh receiver Andrel Anthony have raised eyebrows by hitting the practice field at 2, 3, even 4:30 in the morning after games, showing great initiative.

The Michigan football running backs room is arguably as loaded as it’s been in a few decades, led by redshirt sophomore Hassan Haskins and freshman Blake Corum. The Wolverines’ No. 3 back, Donovan Edwards, might be playing much more somewhere else, but he’s biding his time and waiting for his opportunity.

“No. 1 is the way he attacks every day. He doesn’t just jog through practice. He finishes runs. I told him the other day, I’m just proud of the way he’s handling things and the way he’s still coming in every day. I have 100 percent confidence in him, and that’s what I told him. I have 100 percent confidence when he’s called upon, and this team has 100 percent confidence when he’s called upon, and he will be ready.”

That could be at running back or even receiver. He’s lined up in the slot a number of times, even outside, and has proven he can catch the ball.

“He has great hands. He could play receiver if he wanted to,” Hart continued. “Donovan is a talented, talented kid.”

So much so that Hart gave him a ‘drop’ for what appeared to be a ball tipped by a defender at Wisconsin. What would have been a touchdown instead fell incomplete when a defensive back flashed in front of him just enough on a wheel route.

“I call it a drop because I expect him to make that catch. For everyone else I call it a tipped ball,” Hart said with a laugh. “But he makes catches like those. He had a cast on his hand all spring and caught everything.

“For Donovan Edwards, that’s a drop. For the normal running back, it’s a tipped ball. So … he knows. He’s mad he didn’t make the catch.”

But excited for his future opportunities, knowing they’re on the way. Former Michigan offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton once said of his quarterbacks, ‘it’s easy to tell them to patient, but they all want to play ‘now.’’ The same is true for the former four-star, who enters the Northwestern game with 121 yards rushing and only three receiving.

He still comes to work every day as though he’s the No. 1 back, well aware that Haskins and Corum have earned the right to their carries. He sees the same film they all do, Hart noted, and continues to learn from his teammates.

“A long as you’re up front and honest with young men, they get it,” he said. … “If Donovan wasn’t playing and those guys were rushing for 10 yards a game, he’d have a reason to be really mad. But they’re having successful seasons, both of them.

“He's a great kid. He’s happy, excited on the field. He gets in when we can get him in … he’s just a positive kid. He knows his chance is coming, and he prepares every day. He’s ready, gets all the reps from practice …

“[In pass protection], he understands his assignments, all those things. It’s just going to come down to getting stronger and things like that. He’s a smart kid and understands on third down they get into all their third down odd packages and wild blitzes. One thing that really helped him was playing against our defense all spring and all camp. They did a lot of good stuff on third down, and he understands those things.”

Eventually, Hart said, he’ll get to see it live in a game, at which point he’ll know for sure if he can handle it. He’s excited to see it, though.

“It’s not a mental issue at all, and really not a physical issue because he’s a physical kid,” Hart said. “It’s just me seeing him do it live in a game, to be honest, before I can sit here and tell you.

“That’s what he asked me today. I said, ‘I’ve got confidence in you. I know you know who you are going to block, but are you going to block him? We’ll find out. He’ll get opportunities soon.’”

The sooner the better for the frosh, who can’t wait for more opportunities to contribute on the field.