Biggest takeaways: "A couple cool things I saw were new offensive plays. They're committing to pulling the frontside guard and kicking the edge, and Nebraska didn't adjust until the 10th time they gashed. But they didn't seem to care. The defense played with high emotion and threw that quarterback around — he had no idea what was going on. The effort and emotion were encouraging and fun to watch."

Freshman defensive end Aidan Hutchinson: "Chris Hutchinson was the runt of the family, and he was 6-3, 265 when he played. The scary part is there are a lot of similarities between he and Aidan, who is 6-6, 275 or 280, and is just as athletic as his dad was — that's a scary combination, because he has all the intangibles. He's a super smart kid who comes from a great family. Things are lining up for him to do great things at Michigan."

Offensive line: "This line is good at play action pass protection. When U-M has the luxury of being able to pass protect, the pocket is really good. [Senior running back Karan] Higdon put his nose in the throat of a blitzing linebacker and stood him up at one point. There were a few times where the QB got hit — they allowed four tackles for loss and one sack, but three of those were when the backup line was in."

Quarterbacks: "The body language out of these QBs and their command of the huddle is different than last year — you can look in their eyes and you have a feeling they know they're in charge. 'Stand back, listen to what I'm saying, ready, break!' — you can't coach that. You either have it or you don't."