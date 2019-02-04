Final NFL Wolverines Update: Brady, Patriots Are Bowl Super Champs Again
Two former Wolverines played in last night's Super Bowl — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles Rams safety Blake Countess.
Brady's Patriots came out victorious in a 13-3 defensive battle, in what was the former Wolverine signal caller's sixth Super Bowl victory (the most of any NFL player ever).
We have plenty of stats and postgame reaction from the Patriots' championship, as well as the final regular-season and playoff statistics for both Brady and Countess.
• Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Completed 21 of his 35 passes for 262 yards (60 percent) with no touchdowns and a pick in Sunday night's 13-3 Super Bowl victory over the Rams … During the Patriots' postseason championship run, Brady connected on 68 percent of his throws for 953 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions … Throughout the regular-season, the 41-year old completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 picks, to go along with two rushing scores … His 4,355 yards were the seventh most in the NFL, while his 29 touchdowns were 10th most and his 65.8 completion percentage 18th … Mike Reiss of ESPN did a good job of putting in perspective just how incredible Brady's NFL accomplishments have been, wile also providing some postgame reaction.
"Brady had been tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley as the only players to win five Super Bowls," Reiss explained. "Haley was a member of San Francisco 49ers teams that won Super Bowl XXIII and XXIV, and later won three more Super Bowl rings after he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Brady now also holds the record for most career wins, with 237. Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinateri, who is returning for a 24th season in 2019, has 236 career wins.
"'He's a great quarterback and I'd certainly put him up there against anybody,' coach Bill Belichick said of Brady going in to Super Bowl LIII. 'He's a great player, and he's been a great player for the New England Patriots. Certainly his record is unmatched. I'm glad he's my quarterback.'
"'The guy has already accomplished so much, he's the best out there,' Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said in the days leading up to the game, when asked what a sixth ring would mean to Brady's legacy. 'The way he competes, the way he prepares for the game, the way he practices every single week, it's just legendary. It makes him the greatest.'
"Brady said all week leading up to the game that he doesn't take it for granted.
"'It's definitely not like any other game, but in many ways, it's better than ever because these experiences are so once-in-a-lifetime,' he said. 'I've just been so lucky to be part of so many great teams."
Count 'em! SIX rings! 💍💍💍💍💍💍— NFL (@NFL) February 4, 2019
Tom Brady's best throws from #SBLIII! pic.twitter.com/VE4rfX0F7P
🏈 Tom Brady is the FIRST EVER player in @NFL history to win 6 Super Bowls.— SPORF (@Sporf) February 4, 2019
🏆 2002
🏆 2004
🏆 2005
🏆 2015
🏆 2017
🏆 2019
🐐 Greatest of all-time. pic.twitter.com/yFIPVfab1q
Tom Brady now has 30 postseason wins. In fact, he now has 5 more playoff WINS than any other FRANCHISE has games played over the Brady era. Those 30 wins are more than any other two FRANCHISES put together. #GOAT pic.twitter.com/4v9NpQAz4F— Matthew Berry (@MatthewBerryTMR) February 4, 2019
Tom Brady (41) and Bill Belichick (66) are now the oldest QB and head coach to win a Super Bowl.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019
Brady passes Charles Haley for the most Super Bowl titles by a player (6).
Belichick ties George Halas and Curly Lambeau for the most NFL championships by a head coach (6). pic.twitter.com/jPjDOvKulF
Tom Brady and Bill Belichick have 17 seasons between their first and most recent title (2001 & 2018).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019
That's the longest span by a coach-player duo in the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL (via @EliasSports).
They passed Tim Duncan & Gregg Popovich (15 seasons). pic.twitter.com/mqCwGb7SEr
With all the talk of how great Tom Brady is, one thing that I appreciate is how he always handles himself gracefully in victory. A true professional. He doesn’t have to humiliate his opponents after winning. His greatness speaks for itself. Take notes young athletes. 💯— Jordan Burroughs (@alliseeisgold) February 4, 2019
👴🏻 41 years.— William Hill (@WilliamHill) February 4, 2019
🏈 19 seasons.
💍 6 rings.
Tom Brady = GOAT 🐐 pic.twitter.com/i9JvO4Kj3q
Tom Brady knows what it's all about. pic.twitter.com/Ssm0knbIUb— NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) February 4, 2019
Tom Brady may have won the Super Bowl but it was his six-year-old daughter who won the internet's heart #SBLIII https://t.co/lkBo1qimHe— TIME (@TIME) February 4, 2019
Still the greatest Tom Brady moment: pic.twitter.com/lz51E0DafQ— Bearcats Sports Radio ⚫️ Com ⭐️ing B. Fox & Andy 2 (@BearcatsRadio) February 4, 2019
Tom Brady was pressured on just 5 of his 36 dropbacks last night (14%).— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019
It was the lowest pressure rate for a QB in a Super Bowl since Drew Brees in SB XLIV (13% vs Colts) and Brady's lowest ever in a Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ebvCFKc9ic
Julian Edelman finished with 10 receptions for 141 yards to earn #SuperBowl MVP honors.— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) February 4, 2019
He and Tom Brady have now connected on 24 completions in Super Bowls, tied for the most by a QB-WR duo in #SuperBowl history (Brady and Deion Branch). pic.twitter.com/R4YjMu53Hi
Unprecedented.— New England Patriots (@Patriots) February 4, 2019
Watch the full postgame #SuperBowl trophy ceremony with Robert Kraft, Bill Belichick, Tom Brady & @edelman11 @NFLonCBS | #GoPats pic.twitter.com/IkTUXu7P9K
Tom Brady and @Edelman11, you and the New England Patriots just won the #SuperBowl. What are you going to do next? pic.twitter.com/l1XY46xbnS— PatriotsNation™️ (@PatsNationTM) February 4, 2019
During my 37 years I have witnessed Tiger Woods, Michael Jordan, Lebron James, Magic v Bird, Mike Tyson, Bonds, Griffey Jr., Maddux, John Elway, Joe Montana, and the Greatest Football Player of All Time TOM BRADY pic.twitter.com/5UemQgwrTg— Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) February 4, 2019
Check out #tombrady and @Edelman11 Jedi Training @WaltDisneyWorld!— Robert Iger (@RobertIger) February 4, 2019
Thanks for spending the day with us and congratulations! pic.twitter.com/SvsVNRCUlC
• Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), S, Los Angeles Rams: Played in last night's 13-3 Super Bowl loss to New England, but did not accumulate any stats … Countess competed in all three of the Rams' postseason games, but never compiled any stats … During the regular-season, he took part in all 16 contests (one start), and posted nine tackles, two passes defended, a pick and a 24.6-yard average on 17 kick returns … He also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in a Sept. 23 win over the Chargers.
Good luck to Blake Countess. Proud of you! @TheeCount2 pic.twitter.com/UWxX3SMSXf— Curt Mallory (@CmalryMallory) February 3, 2019
---
