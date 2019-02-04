Ticker
Final NFL Wolverines Update: Brady, Patriots Are Bowl Super Champs Again

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Brady was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2000 NFL draft.

Two former Wolverines played in last night's Super Bowl — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and Los Angeles Rams safety Blake Countess.

Brady's Patriots came out victorious in a 13-3 defensive battle, in what was the former Wolverine signal caller's sixth Super Bowl victory (the most of any NFL player ever).

We have plenty of stats and postgame reaction from the Patriots' championship, as well as the final regular-season and playoff statistics for both Brady and Countess.

• Tom Brady (1996-99), QB, New England Patriots: Completed 21 of his 35 passes for 262 yards (60 percent) with no touchdowns and a pick in Sunday night's 13-3 Super Bowl victory over the Rams … During the Patriots' postseason championship run, Brady connected on 68 percent of his throws for 953 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions … Throughout the regular-season, the 41-year old completed 65.8 percent of his passes for 4,355 yards, 29 touchdowns and 11 picks, to go along with two rushing scores … His 4,355 yards were the seventh most in the NFL, while his 29 touchdowns were 10th most and his 65.8 completion percentage 18th … Mike Reiss of ESPN did a good job of putting in perspective just how incredible Brady's NFL accomplishments have been, wile also providing some postgame reaction.
"Brady had been tied with Pro Football Hall of Famer Charles Haley as the only players to win five Super Bowls," Reiss explained. "Haley was a member of San Francisco 49ers teams that won Super Bowl XXIII and XXIV, and later won three more Super Bowl rings after he was traded to the Dallas Cowboys. Brady now also holds the record for most career wins, with 237. Indianapolis Colts kicker Adam Vinateri, who is returning for a 24th season in 2019, has 236 career wins.
"'He's a great quarterback and I'd certainly put him up there against anybody,' coach Bill Belichick said of Brady going in to Super Bowl LIII. 'He's a great player, and he's been a great player for the New England Patriots. Certainly his record is unmatched. I'm glad he's my quarterback.'
"'The guy has already accomplished so much, he's the best out there,' Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski said in the days leading up to the game, when asked what a sixth ring would mean to Brady's legacy. 'The way he competes, the way he prepares for the game, the way he practices every single week, it's just legendary. It makes him the greatest.'
"Brady said all week leading up to the game that he doesn't take it for granted.
"'It's definitely not like any other game, but in many ways, it's better than ever because these experiences are so once-in-a-lifetime,' he said. 'I've just been so lucky to be part of so many great teams."

• Blake Countess (2011-14/finished at Auburn), S, Los Angeles Rams: Played in last night's 13-3 Super Bowl loss to New England, but did not accumulate any stats … Countess competed in all three of the Rams' postseason games, but never compiled any stats … During the regular-season, he took part in all 16 contests (one start), and posted nine tackles, two passes defended, a pick and a 24.6-yard average on 17 kick returns … He also recovered a blocked punt in the end zone for a touchdown in a Sept. 23 win over the Chargers.

