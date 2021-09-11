Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game

Michigan’s night showdown with Washington drew eight months of hype worthy of a heavyweight prize fight. In the end, the Huskies played speed bag to the Wolverines’ pummeling.

1. Freshman running back Blake Corum: Corum racked up his second straight 100-yard rushing game, bolting for 171 yards and three touchdowns, averaging 8.1 yards per carry. His 67-yard TD bolt put the Wolverines up 10-0 at halftime against a Washington team that managed only 10 points on the night.

2. Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins: Haskins certainly did his part, behind a Michigan offensive line that controlled the game at times. Haskins went for 155 yards and one touchdown, averaging 5.7 yards per carry. He did most of the work on Michigan’s final TD drive, killing the clock and finishing off the Huskies.

3. Redshirt junior linebacker Josh Ross: Ross set the tone early, delivering a huge hit on Washington quarterback Dylan Morris. He never let up, recording 11 tackles on the night, with one tackle for loss. Ross stood tall in the middle of a swarming defense by the Wolverines.

4. Sophomore safety Daxton Hill: Hill sometimes gets lost in the shuffle versus those with eye-popping numbers, but he’s at the heart of an improved Michigan defense. His coverage was felt when the increasingly desperate Huskies began firing throws all over the place. Hill wound up with a half-dozen tackles, including a TFL, but those stats belie what he prevented.

5. Junior placekicker Jake Moody: Moody’s 52-yard field goal gave the Wolverines an early lead they’d never relinquish. Moreover, it likely built confidence on the Michigan sideline that the veteran placekicker can not only deliver with accuracy, but do so from beyond 50 yards.



