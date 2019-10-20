The five best players of the game when Michigan invaded Penn State features a leadoff hitter that ran away from the Wolverines at just the wrong time.

1. Penn State receiver KJ Hamler: Hamler made plays that absolutely crushed Michigan’s hopes, including the game-winning, 53-yard touchdown catch. He wound up with six grabs for 108 yards, including two TD receptions. Hamler also made the clock-killing four-yard run to move the chains deep in Penn State territory at the end.

2. Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields: Castro-Fields secured the lone turnover on the night, one that made a huge swing in the game. He sliced in between several U-M blockers to pick off a screen pass. Five plays later, that turned into the touchdown giving Penn State its 21-0 lead. The Penn State DB also registered eight tackles and an additional pass breakup.