Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game
The five best players of the game when Michigan invaded Penn State features a leadoff hitter that ran away from the Wolverines at just the wrong time.
1. Penn State receiver KJ Hamler: Hamler made plays that absolutely crushed Michigan’s hopes, including the game-winning, 53-yard touchdown catch. He wound up with six grabs for 108 yards, including two TD receptions. Hamler also made the clock-killing four-yard run to move the chains deep in Penn State territory at the end.
2. Penn State cornerback Tariq Castro-Fields: Castro-Fields secured the lone turnover on the night, one that made a huge swing in the game. He sliced in between several U-M blockers to pick off a screen pass. Five plays later, that turned into the touchdown giving Penn State its 21-0 lead. The Penn State DB also registered eight tackles and an additional pass breakup.
3. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson: Patterson rallied the Wolverines back after that one big mistake. He completed 24 of 41 throws in the cacophony of Beaver Stadium, racking up 276 yards and putting Michigan in position to score and come back. His numbers would have been much better if U-M didn’t face a half-dozen drops by receivers and some highly questioned flag drops. Patterson also rushed for 34 yards and a touchdown on a dozen carries.
4. Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford: Clifford’s passing numbers weren’t scintillating (14-for-25, 182 yards), but he did fire three touchdown passes. He also led an offense that didn’t turn the football over once, while rushing for 17 yards with a touchdown.
5. Freshman tailback Zach Charbonnet: The rookie running back stood tall in a tough place to play, piling up 81 yards on 15 carries. He scored two of Michigan’s three touchdowns, averaging 5.4 yards per rush.
