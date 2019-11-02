Michigan made a clean sweep of the top five players this week, and for good reason. They broomed the Terrapins off their own field.

1. Senior safety Josh Metellus — The captain roamed the field, making big play after big play. His interception deep in Michigan territory — the only turnover of the game — smacked down the Terrapin hopes early. Metellus also led the Wolverines with nine tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss.

2. Senior defensive end Josh Uche — Uche embodied the pressure the Wolverines kept on Maryland quarterbacks all day long. He made only three tackles on the afternoon, but 67 percent of them involved sacks. Uche and the Wolverines were relentless turning up the heat, helping keep the Terps’ offense on ice and off the scoreboard.