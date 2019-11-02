Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game
Michigan made a clean sweep of the top five players this week, and for good reason. They broomed the Terrapins off their own field.
1. Senior safety Josh Metellus — The captain roamed the field, making big play after big play. His interception deep in Michigan territory — the only turnover of the game — smacked down the Terrapin hopes early. Metellus also led the Wolverines with nine tackles, including a pair of tackles for loss.
2. Senior defensive end Josh Uche — Uche embodied the pressure the Wolverines kept on Maryland quarterbacks all day long. He made only three tackles on the afternoon, but 67 percent of them involved sacks. Uche and the Wolverines were relentless turning up the heat, helping keep the Terps’ offense on ice and off the scoreboard.
3. Freshman receiver Giles Jackson — One play does not a game make, but this one couldn’t have been any more impactful to this particular contest. Jackson’s 97-yard kick return touchdown with the opening boot sent a clear message — the Terrapins were going to be chasing all afternoon. Jackson nearly broke another kick return as well.
4. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson — Patterson wasn’t spectacular, but steady proved plenty on the day, and he had that covered. His 13-for-22, 151-yard, one-touchdown, no-turnover effort was just what the head coach ordered.
5. Redshirt freshman tailback Hassan Haskins — Haskins assumed the workhorse duties among the backs at Maryland, even though he rang up 13 carries. That wound up five more than anyone else got, and his 60 yards with a TD added just the right fuel to Michigan’s fire.
---
