Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Best Players Of The Game

Michigan’s 47-14 romp over Western Michigan left no doubt which team dominated the players of the game. The Wolverines flexed, and the Broncos just picked up a check.

1. Freshman running back Blake Corum: Many commented on Corum’s body buildup in the offseason. But this mini-Hulk looked like Mike Hart with wheels against Western, carrying 14 times for 111 yards and a touchdown, averaging 7.9 yards per rush. He also grabbed a pair of passes for 22 yards and another TD, undeniably announcing his arrive as a key cog.

2. Redshirt sophomore running back Hassan Haskins: Haskins offered up the “don’t forget about me” effort, combining with Corum for 181 yards in a top-two effort. Haskins’ 70 yards came on 13 tries (5.4 average), and he broke off a 22-yard touchdown run as well. Hart proclaimed the Wolverines feature a clear 1-2 punch, and on day one, the numbers backed him.

3. Redshirt freshman quarterback Cade McNamara: The numbers here weren’t mind-numbing (9-for-11, 81 percent, 136 yards, two touchdowns), but McNamara did precisely what he was supposed to do in his second start. He guided an explosive offense without a turnover, and — aside from a couple of passes batted down at the line of scrimmage — appeared in command.

4. Junior wideout Ronnie Bell: Bell looked spectacular prior to leaving with an injury. He’d made a one-handed catch waved off by injury, caught a 76-yard touchdown pass and bolted 31 yards on a punt return — all in a quarter and a half. His departure shortened a day bound for even bigger numbers.

5. Junior defensive end Aidan Hutchinson: Hutchinson’s stats were also somewhat modest, but his impact wasn’t. He nearly single-handedly stopped one WMU drive, delivering a seven-yard tackle-for-loss that caused a fumble. When Western recovered and attempted a field goal, Hutchinson blocked it. The stat sheet said four stops, but the game flow underscored a leader who helped tighten down a defense nicely.