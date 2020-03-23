Offensive Line Inexperience: There are plenty of options across the board after a number of very good recruiting hauls up front over the last few years, but there are only a few guys who have actually played significantly. Redshirt sophomore right tackle Jalen Mayfield looks the part of a future All-Big Ten guy, and he’ll stay on the right side after starting 13 games there last year.

Beyond that, however, there are only a few guys who have played. The best lines are usually those with experience and talent, but only redshirt junior Andrew Stueber, coming off a knee injury suffered last fall that cost him the season, and redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes, who played in 12 games last year and started two, have meaningful experience.

It could take some time for this group to jell, but there’s some talent here, a lot of it in the redshirt freshman class in addition to redshirt junior Chuck Filiaga and redshirt sophomore Ryan Hayes.