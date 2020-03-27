Michigan faces several position battles this fall ... here are the most critical.

Center: Cesar Ruiz leaves early after two years manning the middle, and he’s projected as a potential first- or second-round pick in the NFL Draft. This is one of the most important positions on the line, and two guys have emerged.

“The guy who was the Scout Team Player of the Year, [redshirt freshman] Zach Carpenter, really started to shine and show some things,” offensive line coach Ed Warinner said. “He got hurt early in August and missed two or three weeks there with an ankle, and once he came back, got healthy and got rolling, he really showed that he can be an outstanding center.

“He’ll be in there at the center position with Andrew Vastardis, a fifth-year senior that was our backup center this past year.”

Vastardis, a former walk-on saw the field a bit in the Ohio State game, but hasn’t played much in his career (five appearances). Others could also vie for time here this fall.

Offensive Guard: This is a mix of veterans and young guys, and the competition should be fierce.

“You’ve got [redshirt junior guard] Chuck Filiaga in there,” Warinner said. “He’s got all the tools — big man, really working hard. I loved what he did in bowl practice.