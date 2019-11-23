News More News
Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Top Players Of The Game

John Borton • TheWolverine
Senior Editor

Michigan rampaged to another lopsided win, even against a bowl-bound Indiana team in Bloomington. Here are the game’s top-five performers, all in the road whites.

1. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson — Jim Harbaugh says Michigan is riding Patterson, and the senior quarterback looks like a Triple Crown winner. He fired five touchdown passes and threw for 366 more yards this week, making it a combined 750 over the last two games.

2. Junior wide receiver Nico Collins — Somebody heard the fan mantra of “Throw it to Nico” in recent weeks. A half-dozen catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns showed off plenty of his skills, and gave Ohio State’s defense something to think about.

Senior quarterback Shea Patterson enjoyed another huge day throwing the football for Michigan.
3. Senior defensive end Josh Uche — Uche’s strip sack of IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey, and subsequent recovery, set up a one-play Michigan TD drive. Uche also registered five stops and two quarterback hurries, part of a defense that made Peyton’s place — more often than not — the Memorial Stadium turf.

4. Junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones — While overshadowed in this game by his classmate, Peoples-Jones enjoyed a big outing of his own. He made five catches — including one exceptional leaping grab — for 73 yards and a touchdown.

5. Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson — Hutchinson put the hammer down on several occasions, posting a sack among seven tackles with a pass breakup. He bolstered a defense that bent early and then broke Indiana’s spirit in nearly three quarters of shutout football.

