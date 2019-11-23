Michigan Wolverines Football: Five Top Players Of The Game
Michigan rampaged to another lopsided win, even against a bowl-bound Indiana team in Bloomington. Here are the game’s top-five performers, all in the road whites.
1. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson — Jim Harbaugh says Michigan is riding Patterson, and the senior quarterback looks like a Triple Crown winner. He fired five touchdown passes and threw for 366 more yards this week, making it a combined 750 over the last two games.
2. Junior wide receiver Nico Collins — Somebody heard the fan mantra of “Throw it to Nico” in recent weeks. A half-dozen catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns showed off plenty of his skills, and gave Ohio State’s defense something to think about.
3. Senior defensive end Josh Uche — Uche’s strip sack of IU quarterback Peyton Ramsey, and subsequent recovery, set up a one-play Michigan TD drive. Uche also registered five stops and two quarterback hurries, part of a defense that made Peyton’s place — more often than not — the Memorial Stadium turf.
4. Junior wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones — While overshadowed in this game by his classmate, Peoples-Jones enjoyed a big outing of his own. He made five catches — including one exceptional leaping grab — for 73 yards and a touchdown.
5. Sophomore defensive end Aidan Hutchinson — Hutchinson put the hammer down on several occasions, posting a sack among seven tackles with a pass breakup. He bolstered a defense that bent early and then broke Indiana’s spirit in nearly three quarters of shutout football.
---
• Talk about this article inside The Fort
• Watch our videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel
• Listen and subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine
• Sign up for our newsletter, The Wolverine Now
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @Balas_Wolverine, @EJHolland_TW, @AustinFox42, @JB_ Wolverine, Clayton Sayfie and @DrewCHallett
• Like us on Facebook