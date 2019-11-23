Michigan rampaged to another lopsided win, even against a bowl-bound Indiana team in Bloomington. Here are the game’s top-five performers, all in the road whites.

1. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson — Jim Harbaugh says Michigan is riding Patterson, and the senior quarterback looks like a Triple Crown winner. He fired five touchdown passes and threw for 366 more yards this week, making it a combined 750 over the last two games.

2. Junior wide receiver Nico Collins — Somebody heard the fan mantra of “Throw it to Nico” in recent weeks. A half-dozen catches for 165 yards and three touchdowns showed off plenty of his skills, and gave Ohio State’s defense something to think about.