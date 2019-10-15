News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-10-15 10:00:00 -0500') }} football Edit

Inside the Numbers: Fixing Fumblitis

Drew Hallett • TheWolverine
@DrewCHallett
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Michigan is suffering from a severe case of fumblitis.

The Wolverines fumbled three times and lost two of them in their rollercoaster 42-25 win at Illinois on Saturday. Freshman running back Zach Charbonnet lost the first one on a 10-yard run after Michigan effortlessly had driven into Illinois territory. Senior quarterback Shea Patterson mishandled a mesh on Michigan’s first snap of the third quarter. On the first snap of the fourth quarter, senior running back Tru Wilson gave the ball to Illinois on U-M’s 36-yard line, which led to the Illini cutting the deficit to three with their 25th unanswered point. Plus, sophomore running back Christian Turner was a down knee away from adding a fourth fumble to the mix.

Charbonnet’s fumble likely cost Michigan at least three points, and Wilson’s fumble handed Illinois eight points. Without those fumbles, Michigan should have maintained a stress-free double-digit lead. With them, Michigan needed to convert a fourth-and-two in the fourth quarter to avoid Illinois having the football with the chance to complete the comeback and take the lead.

What happened in Champaign was not the exception, though. It has been the rule.

Get a free 60-day trial to TheWolverine.com with promo code Blue60

Only one team in the country has fumbled the football more times than Michigan this season.
Only one team in the country has fumbled the football more times than Michigan this season. (Tim Fuller - USA TODAY Sports)
premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}