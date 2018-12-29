Ticker
Michigan Wolverines Football: Florida Chomps Michigan

Brandon Brown • TheWolverine.com
@BSB_Wolverine
Recruiting Editor

Jim Harbaugh was outcoached as he and his staff were embarrassed by Dan Mullen and the Gators.

Michigan came into The Peach Bowl as a slight favorite but got absolutely blown out, 41-15. Jim Harbaugh continues to struggle against teams with a pulse and can't seem to win games when the opposing team can match his for talent. Here's how it looked in photo form.


