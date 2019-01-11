Michigan revealed four future home non-conference opponents this morning, ranging from 2021-2023.

The Maize and Blue will host both Western Michigan and Northern Illinois in 2021, Colorado State in 2022 and Bowling Green in 2023.

The showdown with the Broncos will actually occur as the 2021 season-opener on Sept. 4, while the matchup with the Huskies that year will take place as the non-conference finale on Sept. 18, signifying the completion of the 2021 schedule.

The Rams' first-ever trip to Ann Arbor will occur on Sept. 3 in the 2022 season-opener, and will be just the second-ever meeting between the two schools. The lone other matchup was a 24-14 U-M victory in the 1994 Holiday Bowl.

The Falcons, meanwhile, will head to The Big House on Sept. 16, 2023, in what will be just the third-ever meeting between the two schools, despite only being separated by just 69 miles.

Michigan holds a 10-0 record in non-conference home games under head coach Jim Harbaugh, and have not dropped an out-of-league affair inside The Big House since a 26-10 loss to Utah on Sept. 20, 2014.

U-M's football schedules are now complete through the 2021 season, and are as follows: