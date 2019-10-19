The Michigan Wolverines football team has used quite a few freshmen this season. With the new rule that began in 2018, that says if a player does not play in more than four games, they are able to hold onto their redshirts.

With a big freshman class, U-M has quite a few newcomers that have contributed in the first half of the 2019 season. Most notably is running back Zach Charbonnet, who has 79 carries for 376 yards and 5 TDs.

Safety Daxton Hill, who like Charbonnet, has appeared in all six games thus far, is someone who has been key to his side of the ball. Hill has 12 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss. He also has a reception on a fake punt against Army.

Wide receiver Mike Sainristil recorded his first career reception against Iowa, an eight-yard catch for a first down. Fellow receivers Giles Jackson and Cornelius Johnson have gotten some playing time, as well. Jackson serves as the team's primary kick returner, averaging 22.3 yards per return on eight career returns.

Linebacker Anthony Solomon has appeared in all six games on special teams. Defensive tackle Chris Hinton has done some spot duty on the interior of U-M's defensive line in five games.

Tight end Erick All had appeared in all five games until he was held out of the Illinois game with a minor injury.

Those with redshirts that are, as of now, still in tact are those who have played in four or less games. 17 of the freshman still have their redshirts, with 14 of the rookies not having any game appearances yet.



