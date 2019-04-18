Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-18 10:01:53 -0500') }} football Edit

Spring Game Photos: The Best Shots Of U-M's Freshmen & Redshirt Freshmen

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Jl0aeaxqxjvnx3vdb9ox
Uvtpszct4epxrjua5rtf
Joe Milton was the third quarterback into Saturday's spring game following Patterson and McCaffrey.
Per Kjeldsen

Saturday's spring game was a perfect opportunity for fans to get their first glimpses of not only Michigan's early enrolled freshmen, but also several of the redshirt freshmen who did not see game action last year.

We've rounded up the best action shots from several of the youngsters and have placed them in alphabetical order below.

Enjoy!

Freshman tight end Erick All

E0duv0b6bjsjub8vbmcd
Erick All has been one of the most praised early enrollees by Jim Harbaugh this spring.
Per Kjeldsen
Gfwp2t0r8jel4lezn4gc
Erick All is the lone tight end Michigan took in the 2019 class.
Per Kjeldsen
Emepk4wlxear5p5cr5cy
Erick All came to Michigan as a four-star tight end from Fairfield, Ohio.
Per Kjeldsen

Redshirt freshman viper Mike Barrett

Kvp28u0ykinkmsqyvxop
Mike Barrett has bounced between wide receiver and viper during his time at Michigan.
Per Kjeldsen

Redshirt freshman left tackle Ryan Hayes

O6rxdmprlntqfcoimjmx
Ryan Hayes played tight end in high school at Traverse City West, but has transitioned now to left tackle.
Per Kjeldsen
Pkcl19mclh8oxvgldawx
Ed Warinner revealed that Ryan Hayes is fifth-year senior Jon Runyan's backup at left tackle.
AP Images

Redshirt freshman right tackle Jalen Mayfield

Shiu8abmyhaqq3bkcf3i
Jalen Mayfield played in three games last year as a freshman while redshirting.
Per Kjeldsen
Kvz8urzrrdcdtvsskci4
Jalen Mayfield is currently battling with redshirt sophomore Andrew Stueber for the starting right tackle job.
Per Kjeldsen

Freshman quarterback Cade McNamara

Bmjpfydxc4v71smvtyrh
Josh Gattis revealed that McNamara was the No. 1 quarterback on Alabama's recruiting board in 2019.
Per Kjeldsen
Aslj1ezrtybwhccxquyn
McNamara was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada in both 2017 and 2018.
Per Kjeldsen
Gmblvfojtmhiw8lwc7kt
McNamara was one of eight early enrollee freshmen this spring.
AP Images
Xw5pihpet1fb3hlejvtp
McNamara appears to currently be fourth-string on the depth chart, behind Shea Patterson, Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton.
Per Kjeldsen

Redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton

Viohybglwdw0ejgacn3t
Jim Harbaugh revealed at the start of spring that Joe Milton is third on Michigan's quarterback depth chart.
Per Kjeldsen
Uvtpszct4epxrjua5rtf
Joe Milton was the third quarterback into Saturday's spring game following Patterson and McCaffrey.
Per Kjeldsen
F3wvedazzja8fr9jv8sz
Joe Milton played in four games last year as a freshman while redshirting.
Per Kjeldsen
Yfb0adgfbtvqq6i8sent
Joe Milton currently stands 6-5, 234.
Per Kjeldsen
Jn65bbhmzmaulwrzvtbv
Much of the hype around Milton out of high school surrounded the fact that he could supposedly throw a football 70 yards in the air.
Per Kjeldsen
Nhmpppzcxhbebuqectgz
Joe Milton is one of five scholarship quarterbacks currently on Michigan's roster.
AP Images
H31oj31bjaljdep4soip
Joe Milton completed three of his four passes last year for 58 yards.
AP Images
Ajxacyfpwghuxyaaiwce
McCaffrey (left) and Milton standing with new quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels (far right).
Per Kjeldsen
Ajsf2bkxspgrzjuxi85v
Joe Milton is listed as No. 3 on Michigan's roster, but wore No. 5 in the spring game.
Per Kjeldsen

Redshirt freshman tight end Mustapha Muhammad

B7xsrncfcddrtmaxeg39
Mustapha Muhammad did not make an appearance last year as a freshman while redshirting.
AP Images

Freshman wide receiver Mike Sainristil

Leuykumdvfojllsbkn5f
Mike Sainristil was committed to Virginia Tech before pledging to Michigan.
Per Kjeldsen
Kq3wy32z0pspma1i48zh
Mike Sainristil won Massachusetts' Gatorade Player of the Year award last year as a senior at Everett High School.
Per Kjeldsen
Mmtfjropxo6nw2uerhla
Mike Sainristil has received — by far — the most praise from Jim Harbaugh of any of the early enrolled freshmen this spring.
Per Kjeldsen
Djykr4avucmo7k2ivu34
Harbaugh revealed earlier this spring that Sainristil is currently close to grabbing a spot in the starting lineup.
AP Images
Pkncbtqgqu842benrrbl
Sainristil came to Michigan as both a receiver and defensive back out of high school, but will play wideout at Michigan.
Per Kjeldsen
Un13nk3dj0cx9rxcx2un
In addition to playing receiver, Sainristil is also practicing on kick and punt returns.
Per Kjeldsen
Hedz51owgnzfcpmkc4fu
Brad Hawkins (right) picked off a pass that was intended for Sainristil in Saturday's spring game.
Per Kjeldsen
Ueouputqmmeulki3ywjy
Sainristil has perhaps been the biggest beneficiary of Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones missing this spring with injuries.
Per Kjeldsen

Redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker

Ifxlkznj2yemwzzomqws
Luke Schoonmaker's only appearance last year as a freshman was in the Rutgers game.
AP Images
Ufkenl7huik16nrt7nku
Luke Schoonmaker hails from Hamden Hall Country Day High School in Connecticut.
Per Kjeldsen

Redshirt freshman defensive end Taylor Upshaw

It1i9tnvoqht6mld0nk4
Taylor Upshaw did not make an appearance last year while redshirting as a freshman.
Per Kjeldsen

Redshirt freshman running back Ben VanSumeren

Gxmbcr4ip62euoay9plo
Due to mass injuries in the backfield, Ben VanSumeren was moved from linebacker to running back this spring.
Per Kjeldsen
V28w0qtwhqm4hn2qkdsv
Ben VanSumeren bounced between fullback and linebacker last year.
Per Kjeldsen
Qprcpmmocgywmmndx5q4
Ben VanSumeren came to U-M as a three-star out of Essexville, Mich.
AP Images
Oy94gts3ro2vak1osxsx
Ben VanSumeren played in four games while redshirting last year as a freshman.
AP Images
Pjwgoyqrpfjvksfgjxk9
With injuries to Christian Turner, Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet, Ben VanSumeren received the majority of the carries on Saturday.
Per Kjeldsen
Apq6byeltmfvtb5aoz5a
Ben VanSumeren was rated as the 15th-best player in the state of Michigan out of high school.
AP Images
Pz0cpbb2ohcyq4jg558e
Outside of Michigan, Ben VanSumeren's most notable offers out of high school were from Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Missouri.
AP Images
Vqyp1cudcagr5z52ept6
Although Harbaugh hasn't given a clear distinction of where VanSumeren stands on the depth chart, he appears to be in a battle with Hassan Haskins for third-string.
AP Images
Nmcwyhyd4mntshms3qas
The majority of VanSumeren's playing time last year came on special teams.
AP Images

Redshirt freshman defensive end Julius Welschof

Cdhwumckmfqvjvktfzr7
Julius Welschof (left) hails from Bavaria, Germany.
Per Kjeldsen

---

• Talk about this article inside The Fort

Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes

• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolverine

• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolverineMag, @BSB_Wolverine, @JB_ Wolverine, @AustinFox42, @Balas_Wolverine, @DrewCHallett and @Qb9Adam.

• Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}