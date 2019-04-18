{{ timeAgo('2019-04-18 10:01:53 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Spring Game Photos: The Best Shots Of U-M's Freshmen & Redshirt Freshmen
Austin Fox
•
TheWolverine.com
Joe Milton was the third quarterback into Saturday's spring game following Patterson and McCaffrey.
Per Kjeldsen
Saturday's spring game was a perfect opportunity for fans to get their first glimpses of not only Michigan's early enrolled freshmen, but also several of the redshirt freshmen who did not see game action last year.
We've rounded up the best action shots from several of the youngsters and have placed them in alphabetical order below.
Enjoy!
Freshman tight end Erick All
Erick All has been one of the most praised early enrollees by Jim Harbaugh this spring.
Per Kjeldsen
Erick All is the lone tight end Michigan took in the 2019 class.
Per Kjeldsen
Erick All came to Michigan as a four-star tight end from Fairfield, Ohio.
Per Kjeldsen
Redshirt freshman viper Mike Barrett
Mike Barrett has bounced between wide receiver and viper during his time at Michigan.
Per Kjeldsen
Redshirt freshman left tackle Ryan Hayes
Ryan Hayes played tight end in high school at Traverse City West, but has transitioned now to left tackle.
Per Kjeldsen
Ed Warinner revealed that Ryan Hayes is fifth-year senior Jon Runyan's backup at left tackle.
AP Images
Redshirt freshman right tackle Jalen Mayfield
Jalen Mayfield played in three games last year as a freshman while redshirting.
Per Kjeldsen
Jalen Mayfield is currently battling with redshirt sophomore Andrew Stueber for the starting right tackle job.
Per Kjeldsen
Freshman quarterback Cade McNamara
Josh Gattis revealed that McNamara was the No. 1 quarterback on Alabama's recruiting board in 2019.
Per Kjeldsen
McNamara was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Nevada in both 2017 and 2018.
Per Kjeldsen
McNamara was one of eight early enrollee freshmen this spring.
AP Images
McNamara appears to currently be fourth-string on the depth chart, behind Shea Patterson, Dylan McCaffrey and Joe Milton.
Per Kjeldsen
Redshirt freshman quarterback Joe Milton
Jim Harbaugh revealed at the start of spring that Joe Milton is third on Michigan's quarterback depth chart.
Per Kjeldsen
Per Kjeldsen
Joe Milton played in four games last year as a freshman while redshirting.
Per Kjeldsen
Joe Milton currently stands 6-5, 234.
Per Kjeldsen
Much of the hype around Milton out of high school surrounded the fact that he could supposedly throw a football 70 yards in the air.
Per Kjeldsen
Joe Milton is one of five scholarship quarterbacks currently on Michigan's roster.
AP Images
Joe Milton completed three of his four passes last year for 58 yards.
AP Images
McCaffrey (left) and Milton standing with new quarterbacks coach Ben McDaniels (far right).
Per Kjeldsen
Joe Milton is listed as No. 3 on Michigan's roster, but wore No. 5 in the spring game.
Per Kjeldsen
Redshirt freshman tight end Mustapha Muhammad
Mustapha Muhammad did not make an appearance last year as a freshman while redshirting.
AP Images
Freshman wide receiver Mike Sainristil
Mike Sainristil was committed to Virginia Tech before pledging to Michigan.
Per Kjeldsen
Mike Sainristil won Massachusetts' Gatorade Player of the Year award last year as a senior at Everett High School.
Per Kjeldsen
Mike Sainristil has received — by far — the most praise from Jim Harbaugh of any of the early enrolled freshmen this spring.
Per Kjeldsen
Harbaugh revealed earlier this spring that Sainristil is currently close to grabbing a spot in the starting lineup.
AP Images
Sainristil came to Michigan as both a receiver and defensive back out of high school, but will play wideout at Michigan.
Per Kjeldsen
In addition to playing receiver, Sainristil is also practicing on kick and punt returns.
Per Kjeldsen
Brad Hawkins (right) picked off a pass that was intended for Sainristil in Saturday's spring game.
Per Kjeldsen
Sainristil has perhaps been the biggest beneficiary of Nico Collins and Donovan Peoples-Jones missing this spring with injuries.
Per Kjeldsen
Redshirt freshman tight end Luke Schoonmaker
Luke Schoonmaker's only appearance last year as a freshman was in the Rutgers game.
AP Images
Luke Schoonmaker hails from Hamden Hall Country Day High School in Connecticut.
Per Kjeldsen
Redshirt freshman defensive end Taylor Upshaw
Taylor Upshaw did not make an appearance last year while redshirting as a freshman.
Per Kjeldsen
Redshirt freshman running back Ben VanSumeren
Due to mass injuries in the backfield, Ben VanSumeren was moved from linebacker to running back this spring.
Per Kjeldsen
Ben VanSumeren bounced between fullback and linebacker last year.
Per Kjeldsen
Ben VanSumeren came to U-M as a three-star out of Essexville, Mich.
AP Images
Ben VanSumeren played in four games while redshirting last year as a freshman.
AP Images
With injuries to Christian Turner, Hassan Haskins and Zach Charbonnet, Ben VanSumeren received the majority of the carries on Saturday.
Per Kjeldsen
Ben VanSumeren was rated as the 15th-best player in the state of Michigan out of high school.
AP Images
Outside of Michigan, Ben VanSumeren's most notable offers out of high school were from Iowa, Iowa State, Minnesota and Missouri.
AP Images
Although Harbaugh hasn't given a clear distinction of where VanSumeren stands on the depth chart, he appears to be in a battle with Hassan Haskins for third-string.
AP Images
The majority of VanSumeren's playing time last year came on special teams.
AP Images
Redshirt freshman defensive end Julius Welschof
Julius Welschof (left) hails from Bavaria, Germany.
Per Kjeldsen
