Fifth-year senior fullback Jared Wangler wasn’t trying to stir up controversy with his tweet following his first career touchdown against Maryland.

Wagnler’s tweet read, “’You’ll never play here at Michigan,’’ – D.J. Durkin (2015),” referencing the former Michigan defensive coordinator Durkin who had been placed on administrative leave at Maryland. Durkin coached Wagnler when he was a linebacker, but Wagnler didn’t feel anger for his old coach.

Instead, Durkin’s comments three years ago were just more fuel on the fire for Wagnler.

“I guess it’s just something that I appreciated he did,” Wangler said. “Early on in my career, he was tough on me, that’s kind of his style. That quote has always stuck with me in my head and it’s one of those things, you’re just out to prove people wrong.”

Wangler’s career in Ann Arbor has been circuitous. The son of former U-M quarterback John Wangler, originally committed to play for Penn State, but once his father’s former school offered, he jumped on the offer.

His time in Michigan started under former coach Brady Hoke and Wangler wasn’t able to see the field early on. Even though he wasn’t getting playing time, Wangler continued to work hard. The lack of playing time has given Wangler a chip on his shoulder.

“You go through the ups and the downs,” Wangler said. “You don’t play as much as you anticipate early on in your career. It’s just something that sticks to you. You want to be out there and contribute to the team. You’re busting your butt everyday like everyone else.”

Wangler switched to fullback for the 2017 season and played in all 13 games on special teams. Heading into the 2018 season, he expected to see more playing time.

As fellow fullback sophomore Ben Mason’s role on offense has grown, so has Wangler’s. He has played in 19 snaps so far this season and has two receptions for six yards.

“His role is expanding a lot because of Ben Mason and Ben Mason's role is expanding so there's packages now that you're seeing where there's Ben at tailback and Jared playing fullback,” Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh said after the Maryland game. “Jared continues to do a great job in the special teams. Also, he has a good ability to block and be versatile on third down.”

His role even culminated with him scoring his first career touchdown against the Terrapins.

“It was a great feeling, just being with my close friends,” Wangler said. “One thing about this team is it’s really close knit and we’ve built a lot of good relationships. Being able to share that moment with them was awesome.”

His brother was in the front row and they hugged after the touchdown.

While his career at U-M hasn’t gone the way he likely would have wanted to, in his final season, he’s finally getting the chance to see the field consistently. However, he isn’t taking the time to contemplate how far he’s come to get here.

“The biggest thing is not really reflecting on the past but reflecting on the current moment. Obviously, I’ve been through a lot in my career. Position change, different injuries and stuff. Always try to focus on the present.”

The past hasn’t proved to be a burden Wangler.

Even though his dad passed for 2,994 yards and 26 touchdowns and helped the Wolverines win the 1981 Rose Bowl against Washington, Wangler doesn’t feel the pressure of his last name. Instead, his father wants him to plow his own path.

“That’s the one thing he’s always been great about,” Wangler said. “It’s not about what he did here, it’s about the mark that you leave, the legacy that you leave.”