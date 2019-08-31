The 2019 Michigan Wolverines football team opens the season Saturday night against Middle Tennessee State. We answer your questions from the week in mailbag form …

In what situations do you see McCaffrey getting snaps this season (other than an injury to Shea Patterson, and knock-on-wood that does not happen)? It seems the two quarterback talk has died down. Will they have any packages designed for McCaffrey? Maybe a quicker hook with Patterson when they're up two or three touchdowns?

Head coach Jim Harbaugh said during Big Ten Media Day in Chicago he’d like to play both quarterbacks in every game … some felt he was lighting a bit of a fire under Patterson, but we’d heard in spring offensive coordinator Josh Gattis loved McCaffrey (in addition to Patterson). Patterson can move, but McCaffrey’s ability to run adds another dimension to the offense.

That said — the RPO (run/pass option) offense fits Patterson extremely well, and he’s taken off. Going back and forth between quarterbacks isn’t going to be in the cards for a team implementing a new offense. We do expect to see some packages for McCaffrey, however, and more of him in games in which the scores get out of hand (which could be the case in the first few weeks).

