"We're going to try to maximize the talent of the players we have with an offense, whether that's by putting the defense in conflict with RPOs (run/pass option) or being from a spread system, flexing our guys out and allowing them to be the playmakers they are and really taking on the mindset we're going to ... always be the aggressive side," he said.

Jim Harbaugh hired Josh Gattis to coordinate the Michigan Wolverines' offense this year, and the first-year addition is off to a good start. The offense was clicking by the end of spring, and the players continued to make progress this summer working on their own to improve themselves.

. @Coach_Gattis was brought to Ann Arbor to reshape our offensive attack. And he's here to impact our student-athletes. #GoBlue | #SpeedInSpace pic.twitter.com/QeyiSokFRT

It's similar to defensive coordinator Don Brown's philosophy of never letting the opponent get comfortable. The hurry-up approach kept the defense on its toes this spring, and Gattis hopes to do the same with opponents this fall.

In fact, he expects it.

“We’re clicking on all cylinders now, and it’s been exciting just being able to see our kids go out and execute in practice,” Gattis said. “One of the things for our advantage here offensively is going against our defense, which has been top in the country year in and year out ... it just makes us better.”



They're still adding new wrinkles, he added, and will have more bullets in the chamber this fall.

They're in a good place and getting better.

"Every day I'm on cloud nine. I come to work and I have a great staff, being able to work for Coach Harbaugh and the energy and excitement he brings each and every day, just how open he is ... that's what makes this job so appreciative and one I'm very, very thankful for," Gattis said.

"When you get a chance to wake up and work with the men we have on the staff, the young student athletes each and every day, you don't count the hours. That's my passion."