More than 300 youngsters converged on Jackson High School on Saturday to partake in the 2nd annual Al Glick "Celebration of Football" youth camp. Ten current Wolverines and several former players, including Jon Navarre, Carlos Brown, Mike Martin and Marcus Ray were in attendance lending a helping hand with the young players. Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, John Harbaugh (via video), Jim Harbaugh, Jon Jansen, Chris Hutchinson, Antonio Bass and others all showed up to speak to the campers before and after they put in work on the field.