“The pressure, we look at it as a challenge,” Harbaugh said. “... This is a bold beginning, a new season. We’ve done a lot of good. We haven’t made the playoffs and beaten Ohio State. Our goal here is to win multiple championships; our goal is to win the next game for us, and the last game for us defines the season. We have big goals, big aspirations."

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh hasn't held back on his praise for his 2019 Wolverines football team, and he's continuing to heap it on. On Barstool Sports' Pardon My Take this morning, Harbaugh offered a number of insights after the first full weekend of practice.

Michigan is 0-4 against the Buckeyes in Harbaugh's tenure, losing a pair of tight games between two blowouts.



"It defines the season, but there are also 11 important games in front of that that dictate whether you win the Big Ten Championship and whether you go to the playoffs, and the last game defines the entire season," Harbaugh said.

In addition, he said, he believes he's got a special team. There's been plenty of consternation about the defensive line, but he noted junior Ben Mason has added 18 pounds (from 254 to 272) to help bolster the group, and Harbaugh believes the line will be more than fine.

“It’s a young and enthusiastic team, but a very experienced team,” he said. "We’re really good at the quarterback position, really good up front on the offensive line. I think people are going to be surprised how good we are on the defensive line because we lost quite a few good players, but we’ve got some really good young players I'm excited to see ... maybe the fastest defensive line we’ve had."

Michigan opens the season August 31 with a night game against Middle Tennessee State.