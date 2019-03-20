Videos: Campanile, Nua Meet With The Media For The First Time At Michigan
First-year linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and defensive line coach Shaun Nua met with the media for the first time during their U-M tenures this evening, along with senior viper Khaleke Hudson and senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp.
The quartet discussed the start of spring ball, the players who have been standing out and much more.
Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile
Defensive line coach Shaun Nua
Senior viper Khaleke Hudson
Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp
