Videos: Campanile, Nua Meet With The Media For The First Time At Michigan

Austin Fox • TheWolverine.com
Staff Writer
Shaun Nua spent last season at Arizona State, but had been at Navy from 2012-17.
Austin Fox

First-year linebackers coach Anthony Campanile and defensive line coach Shaun Nua met with the media for the first time during their U-M tenures this evening, along with senior viper Khaleke Hudson and senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp.

The quartet discussed the start of spring ball, the players who have been standing out and much more.

Linebackers coach Anthony Campanile

Defensive line coach Shaun Nua


Senior viper Khaleke Hudson

Senior defensive tackle Carlo Kemp

