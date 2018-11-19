They’re not alone. Junior defensive end Rashan Gary said Monday on the weekly radio show from Pizza House in Ann Arbor that he started thinking about the Buckeyes last week, even with Indiana on the docket.

This is the week Michigan fans have been waiting for all year — a trip to Columbus with the Big Ten title on the line.

“I’m not going to lie to you. That game, I kept it in the back of my head going into the past week a little more than Indiana,” Gary said. “It’s that week, and we know what we need to accomplish.”



His first taste of Ohio Stadium left a bad taste in his mouth — a 30-27 double overtime loss on which J.T. Barrett was awarded a first down when it appeared he was short. The Buckeyes scored on the next play to end the game.

“That play [is what I remember most]” he said. “Everybody knows what play. It’s something I’ll never forget and will always keep in the back of my head.”

Junior safety Josh Metellus said this game is one of the big reasons he and his Florida teammates Devin Gil and Devin Bush headed north for college.

“The last regular season game of season, this is the game we came to Michigan to play,” he said. “Everybody is focused, and you could tell the atmosphere coming into the building … everything is more focused,” he said. “This is the game, the last stop on the revenge tour. It’s one of the games we look forward to the whole season.

“As a team we tell each other we’re in the driver’s seat. Everything we want, everything we planned on doing this offseason, the reason we came to Michigan is all in our hands. We can’t let anybody else drive the car. It’s in our hands. We have the path and the directions. We just have to take the next step.”

Head coach Jim Harbaugh called it as big a day to him as Christmas.

“It’s going to take a great team effort to get it done,” he said. “They’re a heck of a good team. We’re preparing for it right now. We believe in each other, believe we’ll do what it takes to play our very best game.”

NOTES

• The tight ends all played well against Indiana, Harbaugh said.

“Zach Gentry had huge plays in the game, also drew two interference penalties,” he said. “It was great to see Nick Eubanks get the first touchdown of his career. It was an emotional moment for him, the thought of his mom going through his head.

“The entire team, all the coaches, everybody loves Nick Eubanks. He’s just one of those gifted personalities and great human beings. He’s done a lot for this ball club his year, and that was the shining moment thus far of his career.”

Sean McKeon graded out highest of the tight ends and blocked very well, he added.

The defensive line all graded out at winning levels, Harbaugh added. He wouldn’t say whether or not Chase Winovich would play Saturday.

“It’s not always the player’s decision,” he said. “The doctors are involved and trainers and professionals. Somebody has to be cleared to be able to play. That’s the right thing to do.”