As reported earlier this week, the Wolverines are also expected to promote Tenarious "Tank" Wright, as well, from assistant strength coach to join the staff.

Former Mississippi State, Penn State and Tennessee assistant coach Bob Shoop, a Broyles Award finalist in 2018 after leading the Bulldogs defense to an elite season, is joining Michigan's staff. Head coach Jim Harbaugh will bring him on to replace Anthony Campanile, who left for a job with the Miami Dolphins.

Shoop, 53, was the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at Mississippi State in 2018 and 2019 but was let go with the rest of the staff this year. He was Tennessee's D.C. under Butch Jones in 2016-17, D.C. and safeties coach for James Franklin at PSU in 2014 and '15 and also has a history of coaching with Michigan defensive coordinator Don Brown.

Shoop began his career as a Yale Graduate Assistant under Brown, the team's D.C. at the time (1989), and was later Brown's DBs coach at UMass (2006) when Brown was the team's head coach.

Mississippi State finished No. 1 in total defense (263.1) under his watch in 2018, No. 2 in scoring defense (13.2) and rushing defense (95.08) and No. 7 in passing defense (168.0). Shoop's group allowed the fewest yards per play in college football and didn't give up 30 points in any game, ranking No. 1 in Bill Connelly's SP+ ratings.

Penn State's 2014 unit finished No. 2 in SP+, while the 2015 unit was No. 15. Mississippi State finished 73rd in the nation in total defense in 2019, allowing 399.2 yards per game.

Shoop also history with U-M D.C. Don Brown. He began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Yale in 1989, during which time Brown was Yale's defensive coordinator. Shoop later served as Brown's defensive backs coach at Massachusetts in 2006 when Brown was the head coach.

Watch for more on this development in the hours to come ...



