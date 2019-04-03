Josh Gattis played his college ball as a safety at Wake Forest. Per Kjeldsen

The buzz surrounding Michigan's football team this offseason has surrounded new offensive coordinator Josh Gattis and the no huddle, up-tempo style he'll be installing for the Wolverines. It will be a change from U-M's grind-it-out, control-the-clock type of pace it ran the last few years, but at the same time is a change most felt was necessary. The 35-year old Gattis has actually never been a team's primary offensive coordinator before (he shared the duties last year at Alabama), and is still a bit of an unknown in that regard. He has, however, been coaching wide receivers at various colleges since 2011, and added the tiles of passing game coordinator (at Penn State from 2014-17) and co-offensive coordinator (at Alabama last season) to his resume at his two most recent stops. With that in mind, we've taken a look back at the statistics each of Gattis' units have posted since he first became a position coach at Western Michigan in 2011.

2011 at Western Michigan as Wide Receivers Coach Yards Catches TDs Yards per Game Yards per Catch 3,664 295 30 281.8 12.4

Notes: Gattis' first full-time gig as a position coach in 2011 at WMU was a smashing success. He saw three of his wideouts that year — Jordan White, Chleb Ravenell and Robert Arnheim — each compile at least 662 yards, led by White's 127 catches, 1,646 yards and 16 touchdown grabs. In fact, Gattis helped mentor White into a seventh-round NFL draft pick the following spring. The Bronco wideouts averaged 281.8 yards per game in Gattis' lone season in Kalamazoo; to put in perspective just how incredible that number is, consider this — the next-closest unit on any of the tables below is Alabama's in 2018, which averaged 242.4 yards per game.

2012-13 at Vanderbilt as Wide Receivers Coach Year Yards Catches TDs Yards per Game Yards per Catch 2012 2,264 163 15 174.1 13.8 2013 2,337 180 9 179.7 12.9

Notes: A Vanderbilt club that has struggled mightily to move the ball through the air over the past decade or so actually saw its wideouts post respectable numbers while Gattis was leading them in 2012 and 2013. Jordan Matthews stole the show both years, averaging 100.5 catches, 1,328.5 yards and 6.5 touchdowns between the two seasons. Despite being just a three-star out of high school, Gattis also helped mentor him (like White at WMU) into an NFL draft pick, where he was selected in the second round of the 2014 draft. Matthews also had a solid No. 2 option behind him each of those two years, albeit a different one each time — Chris Boyd (50 catches, 774 yards, five touchdowns) in 2012, and Jonathan Krause (41 receptions, 703 yards, three scores) in 2013.

2014-17 at Penn State as Wide Receivers Coach/Passing Game Coordinator 2014 Statistic (National Rank) Total receiving yards by the WRs 1,795 Catches by the WRs 151 Touchdowns from the WRs 4 Yards per game from the WRs 138 Yards per catch by the WRs 11.8 Overall completion percentage 55.5% (88th) Total touchdown passes 13 (102nd) Interceptions thrown 15 (97th) Attempts per game 38.2 (25th) Yards per game 233.4 (62nd)

2015 Total receiving yards by the WRs 1,954 Catches by the WRs 133 Touchdowns from the WRs 14 Yards per game from the WRs 150.3 Yards per catch by the WRs 14.6 Overall completion percentage 53.2% (103rd) Total touchdown passes 20 (61st) Interceptions thrown 6 (7th) Attempts per game 31.1 (74th) Yards per game 214.5 (74th 2016 Total receiving yards by the WRs 2,273 Catches by the WRs 130 Touchdowns from the WRs 15 Yards per game from the WRs 162.3 Yards per catch by the WRs 17.4 Overall completion percentage 57.8% (74th) Total touchdown passes 29 (20th) Interceptions thrown 8 (21st) Attempts per game 27.9 (95th) Yards per game 260.7 (36th) 2017 Total receiving yards by the WRs 2,185 Catches by the WRs 148 Touchdowns from the WRs 14 Yards per game from the WRs 168 Yards per catch by the WRs 14.7 Overall completion percentage 65.7% (9th) Total touchdown passes 32 (13th) Interceptions thrown 10 (53rd) Attempts per game 35.2 (37th) Yards per game 290.2 (23rd)

Notes: Although Gattis led Penn State's receivers from 2014-17, he also added the title of passing game coordinator to his resume during his time in Happy Valley. Michigan fans are probably very familiar with the work he did with quarterback Trace McSorley and a plethora of receivers including DaeSean Hamilton and Chris Godwin (for example), seeing as how U-M faced off with the Nittany Lions each of those four years. Even though PSU's offense struggled to move the ball in 2014 (114th nationally), the wideouts had no problem posting solid numbers, led by Hamilton's 848 yards and 75 catches. His numbers dipped to 509 yards on 40 receptions in 2015, but Godwin exploded for 63 grabs and 968 yards as a result. The duo each hauled in over 500 yards once again in 2016 (Godwin with 795 and Hamilton with 506), while DeAndre Thompkins checked in third among the group with a respectable 431 yards. Despite Godwin's departure, the unit's numbers were impressive once again in 2017, thanks to Hamilton's continued success (747 yards and seven scores) and the emergence of Juwan Johnson (48 catches for 635 yards). Despite being just a three-star recruit out of high school, Gattis helped turn Hamilton into the school's all-time leader in receptions, with 214.

2018 at Alabama as Wide Receivers Coach/Co-Offensive Coordinator Statistic Total (National Rank) Total receiving yards by the WRs 3,636 Catches by the WRs 205 Touchdowns from the WRs 39 Yards per game from the WRs 242.4 Yards per catch by the WRs 17.7 Points per game 45.6 (3rd) Rushing yards per game 198.4 (42nd) Passing yards per game 323.6 (6th) Yards per game 522 (6th)