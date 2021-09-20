Jim Harbaugh Dishes On One Of His Team's Top Position Groups To Date

Harbaugh said Sept. 20 in his pre-Rutgers press conference he expected his standout to command more attention. Teams are also going to the quick passing game to negate the Wolverines' pressure, led by No. 97.

Hutchinson was dominant in his first two games at the position with eight tackles, 3.5 for loss and 3.5 sacks in wins over Western Michigan and Washington. Northern Illinois had no choice but to give him some added attention, but he still managed a sack on two tackles in about a half’s worth of action in the blowout.

When Mike Macdonald made Aidan Hutchinson an outside linebacker, many were skeptical of the move.

“That’s been the formula so far — quick passing game, get the ball out quick, and also max protect,” Harbaugh said of how offenses approached it. “Particularly, they’ve been finding Aidan and blocking him with a running back and a tight end and a tackle or a guard and running back. They pull … they try all sorts of ways to slow him down.

It hasn’t deterred him from going all out, though, or frustrated him in the least, Harbaugh praised.

“He understands that. He goes hard every play,” Harbaugh said. “That’s the thing about our team. They’re playing so hard. They’re having fun. You can see it in their eyes, and they’re having fun playing hard.”

That includes the middle linebackers, who have been outstanding through three games. Redshirt freshman Nikhai Hill-Green was all the talk in camp, and he’s been solid, but veteran Josh Ross has been the leader of the group. He’s been playing the best football of his life, and he’s been outstanding as a captain and a communicator.

“Josh Ross just continues to be … playing so well — all out, all the time, playing with great instincts.,” Harbaugh said. “And the strength is there. When he’s covered up, and he was …

“I’m thinking one play in particular, the guard had the angle on him, came off of a deuce block, had him right in his sights and Josh was able to take on the hit, duck and get in on the tackle. The run went for three or four yards, but he still made the play.

“He’s doing some great things … as good as any linebacker play as I’ve been around since I’ve been here.”

While Hill-Green still has a bright future, true freshman Junior Colson has been tough to take off the field when he’s gotten playing time. He notched four of his seven tackles against Washington and continues to ascend after missing much of fall camp with an injury.

“He’s really playing well,” Harbaugh said. “I was going to say he doesn’t look like a freshman out there, but physically he’s really ahead of his years. He really studies and prepares.

“I probably should just stop there. Junior’s going to be good, and the longer it takes him to figure that out, probably the better off he’ll be. He’s really on a good track.”

We’d pegged this group as the top position coming out of fall camp. Along with the running backs, they’re right on track to finish that way.