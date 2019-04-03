Michigan Wolverines Football: Harbaugh On Peoples-Jones, Dwumfour Injuries
Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided some updates on injuries, and two are "more serious than thought."
Michigan spokesmen made it clear after Wednesday's practice, however, that reports of redshirt junior defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour and junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones injuries being season enders were erroneous.
“The concern — and the word, really — is that it’s more serious,” Harbaugh said. “The hope is that they can get back to their previous form.”
Peoples-Jones is suffering from a soft-tissue injury, but surgery isn't on the table. Dwumfour tore his plantar fascia last year but played through it. Harbaugh said it happened before the Peach Bowl, and Dwumfour took to twitter to clarify.
I did not tear my planta fascia in the bowl hame I tore it against Maryland and still played did not miss any games I don’t know where this false information is coming from. Rehab is going great I will be back healthy very soon in Jesus name!!— Michael DwumFour (@HON5H0) April 3, 2019
Dwumfour was expected to start at nose tackle after seeing action in 13 games with two starts last season. He notched 21 tackles, four tackles for loss and three sacks. Peoples-Jones led U-M with 47 catches, recording 612 yards and eight touchdowns.
“You start to worry when injuries linger longer than previously thought, longer than the time it usually takes," Harbaugh said. "I think nobody knows their body better than the actual person.”
Junior receiver Nico Collins and senior cornerback Lavert Hill are among those who have also been sidelined with injuries. Both had offseason surgeries.
"I saw him run yesterday,” Harbaugh said of Collins. “He’s right on track with his rehab."
He added that Hill could return for a couple of spring practices.
"I've always been, as a coach and when I played ... I put a lot of stock in how a player's body feels, how they respond," he said. "That's the feedback. All indications we're getting is that [Peoples-Jones and Dwumfour] really can't do much at all."
Asked if the injuries might linger into the season, he responded, "You always hope for the best."
