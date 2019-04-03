Don't miss out on any of our exclusive football, basketball and recruiting coverage. Click here to get your 30-day free trial!

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided some updates on injuries, and two are "more serious than thought."

Michigan spokesmen made it clear after Wednesday's practice, however, that reports of redshirt junior defensive tackle Michael Dwumfour and junior receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones injuries being season enders were erroneous.

“The concern — and the word, really — is that it’s more serious,” Harbaugh said. “The hope is that they can get back to their previous form.”

Peoples-Jones is suffering from a soft-tissue injury, but surgery isn't on the table. Dwumfour tore his plantar fascia last year but played through it. Harbaugh said it happened before the Peach Bowl, and Dwumfour took to twitter to clarify.



