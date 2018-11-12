Here's a look at where U-M ranks in all of college football's most important statistical categories following Saturday's 42-7 annihilation of Rutgers.

• After scoring 40 or more points for the sixth time this season Saturday at Rutgers, Michigan's scoring offense moved up to 20th nationally (37.2) and second best in the Big Ten. Last year's U-M squad never posted more than 36 points in a single game, and finished 91st in scoring offense (25.2).

• The Wolverines forced two Scarlet Knight turnovers this weekend and did not commit any of their own, and as a result saw their turnover margin move up to 15th in the country. They sit at plus-seven on the season, after finishing 2017 with a a minus-four tally (90th).

• After committing just two penalties in Piscataway, the Maize and Blue actually moved from 108th nationally in penalties per game to 96th. While the No. 96 national ranking is still incredibly poor, it's rare to see a team jump 12 spots in a category this late in the season.